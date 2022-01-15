CM faces heat over absence from office, BJP says he should handover charge

Mumbai Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is recuperating after spine surgery, is again facing the heat of his long absence from office from the opposition BJP.

After Thackeray skipped an online meeting convened by Prime minister Narendra Modi on Covid on January 13 citing health reasons, the BJP has remarked that the state does not have a full-time chief minister for the past 70 days and he must hand over charge to someone else till he recovers.

Thackeray’s absence from the recently concluded winter session of the state legislature has also been cited by the BJP.

Thackeray, who had spine surgery in the second week of November 2021, has been recuperating since. Though he started virtual meetings (besides charing cabinet meetings in December) from January 1, his daily meetings or reviews of various departments have not restarted so far.

“The state does not have a full-time chief minister for the last 70 days. The chief minister could not attend the meeting convened by prime minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing on the Covid-19 situation in the country. The health minister Rajesh Tope said that he (Thackeray) cannot sit for two or two-and-a-half hours at a stretch in a place. Therefore, till he recovers, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray must hand over the responsibility of the post,” Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said in Kolhapur.

Thackeray, according to party insiders, has been advised by his doctors to not sit at a stretch which could strain his neck and back again. Patil said that when the third wave of Covid infections is in Maharashtra, missing such “crucial” meetings is not appropriate.

Reacting to the criticism, Shiv Sena leader and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that Thackeray’s health is much better now. “Yes, he did not participate in the meeting. Someday even the prime minister will not attend meetings. There may have been some other work. Health minister, who heads the department, was present in the meeting,” said Raut.

Last month during the winter session, the state BJP chief had said that he won’t be surprised if Thackeray’s wife Rashmi’s name crops up for the chief minister post. The statement invited ire from the Shiv Sena leaders. Subsequently, a BJP functionary Jiten Gajaria posted a photo of Rashmi Thackeray, who is inactive in politics, with a caption that said ‘Marathi Rabri Devi’. The Mumbai Police called Gajaria over the objectionable social media post.

