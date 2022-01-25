CM Thackeray meets MSBCC; interim report on OBCs imminent

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s hopes to restore political quota for the Other Backward Class (OBCs) candidates in local body elections received a fillip after it was decided on Monday that the Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission (MSBCC) would submit its interim report to the government with recommendations on representation of social groups belonging to the OBC communities within two weeks.

In a meeting between chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and members of the commission as well as other state ministers and officials on Monday, it was further resolved that the commission and the state government will draw up a comprehensive and time-bound programme to conduct a state-wide socio-economic, political and caste survey—the first of its kind in a century—to collect empirical data.

Details of this programme will be submitted to the Supreme Court (SC), officials who were in the know of what transpired in the meeting, said.

“The state government will submit its data collected from secondary sources to the MSBCC, which in turn, will analyse it, and will submit its report (with recommendations on the community’s representation in local body elections) to the state government within two weeks,” said an official who was present at the meeting. This report will then be presented to the SC. The commission is expected to meet on 28 January to examine the data.

On December 6, 2021 the SC struck down two ordinances promulgated by the MVA government in September, which granted up to 27% political reservation to OBC candidates. The SC said that the ordinances failed to pass the triple test of reservation — the state must appoint an independent commission to collect empirical data on the nature and extent of backwardness of OBCs; the data must be used to specify the proportion of reservation required to be provisioned local body-wise according to the commission’s recommendations; and the total quantum of reservation must not exceed 50% of the seats including those reserved for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe (SC, ST) candidates.

The top court further directed that all OBC reserved seats in the upcoming local body polls — which took place in two phases on December 22 and January 18 — be re-notified as general category seats.

The SC had, in its January 19 ruling stated that while no state or union territory can be permitted to hold local body elections with 27% political reservation for OBCs without empirical data, it allowed the Maharashtra state government to submit existing data on OBC communities to the commission for assessment. It further said that the commission could submit its interim report to the state within 15 days of receiving this data.

The government will give existing data collected by various government departments including the school, higher and technical education and social justice departments to the 10-member commission, which was constituted in June 2021. The state will also provide data from institutions like the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE), Pune, and the National Sample Survey Organisation (NSSO), said persons in the know who were privy to the decisions taken in Monday’s meeting.

The persons referred to above said that MSBCC members raised the issue of infrastructure including a well-equipped office, staff, a full-time member secretary as well as funds to conduct the survey. The CM reportedly asked chief secretary Debashish Chakrabarty to tackle the administrative requirements at the earliest.

On March 4, 2021, the SC stayed the 27% political reservation for OBC candidates citing the lack of fresh empirical data about the exact nature of their backwardness. This put the government on a sticky wicket as the OBC communities stood to lose 57,000 reserved seats in local bodies like municipal corporations, municipal councils, zilla parishads and panchayat samitis. Elections to 17 municipal corporations like Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik and 27 Zilla Parishads are due this year.

Though the Marathas dominate Maharashtra’s politics, the OBCs, who are spread across religion, classes and castes, are considered the largest social bloc at around 53% of the population, according to the OBC community outfits. Other estimates peg their population lower; there is no scientific measurement of their numbers.