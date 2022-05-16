CM Uddhav Thackeray lauds BMC over Covid-19 management

Mumbai: In a veiled jibe at political detractors, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the copies of the book, ‘Iqbal Singh Chahal-Covid Warrior’ on the work done by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) during the pandemic must be sent to certain people. Speaking at the book launch event at Sahyadri guest house, Thackeray retaliated against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been attacking the Sena-led BMC for alleged corruption in the tender process of life-saving drugs and setting up of Covid care centres, among others.

“History will take note of what happened during this period but I think the book should be delivered to some people. Last year, around this time we heard only ambulance sirens, but now we can hear loudspeakers,” Thackeray said at the launch of Minhaz Merchant’s book.

The handling of Covid-19 in Mumbai is expected to be a major part of Sena’s campaign for the BMC election, which is expected to be held in a few months.

Thackeray said that through the book, the “success story” of Mumbai’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic will reach the world. The chief minister also expressed pride over the work done by BMC officials and workers during the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that he was proud that the country’s first field hospital was built in Mumbai in 15 days.

“Covid was testing time. The world had no experience and since there was no cure, the only option was Covid-19 management. In March 2020, instructions were given to start Covid centres and the first jumbo Covid hospital in the country was constructed at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in just 15 days. Nobody can say that it was a temporary structure, the sewage lines are permanent,” Thackeray said.

The chief minister further said that they set a task force of doctors for guidance on the treatment protocol, managing the migrant labourers stuck during the lockdown in the state, and overcoming the dearth of medical oxygen at one point in time.

State environment minister and Mumbai guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray, who was also present at the event, said that the work done by the Mumbai civic body was appreciated by the courts and prime minister Narendra Modi, and the book has documented the decision and protocols followed.

“I remember when we had the first case, the chief minister gave orders to the administration to increase bed capacity. The initial process was blurred but we later streamlined it... No case was hidden by the government as that is not the success of the government. Treating more people is the real success which was achieved. The high court, supreme court, prime minister and world media have appreciated the Mumbai model. Now with the book, the people will also know the spirit of Mumbai,” Aaditya said.