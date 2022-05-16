CM Uddhav Thackeray lauds BMC over Covid-19 management
Mumbai: In a veiled jibe at political detractors, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the copies of the book, ‘Iqbal Singh Chahal-Covid Warrior’ on the work done by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) during the pandemic must be sent to certain people. Speaking at the book launch event at Sahyadri guest house, Thackeray retaliated against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been attacking the Sena-led BMC for alleged corruption in the tender process of life-saving drugs and setting up of Covid care centres, among others.
“History will take note of what happened during this period but I think the book should be delivered to some people. Last year, around this time we heard only ambulance sirens, but now we can hear loudspeakers,” Thackeray said at the launch of Minhaz Merchant’s book.
The handling of Covid-19 in Mumbai is expected to be a major part of Sena’s campaign for the BMC election, which is expected to be held in a few months.
Thackeray said that through the book, the “success story” of Mumbai’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic will reach the world. The chief minister also expressed pride over the work done by BMC officials and workers during the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that he was proud that the country’s first field hospital was built in Mumbai in 15 days.
“Covid was testing time. The world had no experience and since there was no cure, the only option was Covid-19 management. In March 2020, instructions were given to start Covid centres and the first jumbo Covid hospital in the country was constructed at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in just 15 days. Nobody can say that it was a temporary structure, the sewage lines are permanent,” Thackeray said.
The chief minister further said that they set a task force of doctors for guidance on the treatment protocol, managing the migrant labourers stuck during the lockdown in the state, and overcoming the dearth of medical oxygen at one point in time.
State environment minister and Mumbai guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray, who was also present at the event, said that the work done by the Mumbai civic body was appreciated by the courts and prime minister Narendra Modi, and the book has documented the decision and protocols followed.
“I remember when we had the first case, the chief minister gave orders to the administration to increase bed capacity. The initial process was blurred but we later streamlined it... No case was hidden by the government as that is not the success of the government. Treating more people is the real success which was achieved. The high court, supreme court, prime minister and world media have appreciated the Mumbai model. Now with the book, the people will also know the spirit of Mumbai,” Aaditya said.
City folk seek water parks to beat the heat
As the mercury steadily climbs thermometers and the MeT office issues heat wave warnings, Lucknowites are seeking respite at water parks in the city. With the state government lifting restrictions on swimming pools and waterparks, it has now become the most preferred hangout for city folk. Even though there are more than 18 water parks in Lucknow, most are seeing an increase in the number of daily visitors.
PMPML suspends e-bus service at Sinhagad fort
Pune The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited has suspended its e-bus service at Sinhagad fort from Tuesday. Within a fortnight of its opening, the Sinhagad e-bus service had reported two mishaps with the recent on Friday, wherein 28 passengers had a narrow escape after an electric bus hit the railing at the ghat section. While no one was injured, the railing was damaged in the accident.
207 bodies lying unclaimed in 10 mortuaries since Feb 2021
Mumbai On February 17, Parmeshwar Kotake allegedly killed his 30-year-old neighbour in Dahisar's Shankarwadi. Three months on, the man's body lies unclaimed in the mortuary in Bhagwati hospital. There are at least 207 bodies lying unclaimed in the 10 mortuaries of civic and police surgeon-run hospitals across Mumbai, such as KEM, Sir JJ, St George hospitals among others. “The body can be disposed only after all these procedures are completed,” Somnath Gharge, deputy commissioner of police (DCP Zone 12) said.
TMC MLA Paresh Paul summoned by CBI in probe into Bengal BJP worker’s murder
The Central Bureau of Investigation has summoned Trinamool Congress lawmaker Paresh Paul in connection with the investigation of murder of a Bharatiya Janata Party worker on May 2, 2021 soon after the TMC government returned to power. Paul has been told to appear before CBI officials for questioning at its city office on Wednesday. Paul hasn't commented on CBI decision. But Bengal minister Firhad Hakim said the move was “nothing but political vendetta”.
Split in BKU likely to dent farmers’ movement
Another split in farmers' body Bhartiya Kisan Union on Sunday is likely to dent the farmers' movement in the western part of UP that had witnessed a strong unity among the fraternity during the 13-month long agitation against the now- repealed three Central farm laws. However, the BKU has said the split will not have any impact on the movement.
