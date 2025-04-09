Menu Explore
CNG price hiked by 1.5/ kg

ByShashank Rao
Apr 09, 2025 08:42 AM IST

Mumbai: CNG prices rise by ₹1.50/kg from April 9, following a recent fare hike for auto rickshaws and taxis, impacting drivers' earnings.

Mumbai: Days after auto rickshaw and taxi fares were hiked by 3 to compensate for increase in prices of compressed natural gas (CNG), the price of CNG has been hiked again by 1.50 per kilogram. The rate hike will come into effect across Mumbai from midnight on April 9.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd
Mahanagar Gas Ltd

“On account of increase in the price of domestic gas coupled with increase in exchange rate, Mahanagar Gas Limited is constrained to increase...CNG price by 1.50/ kg in and around Mumbai,” said a statement released by Mahanagar Gas Limited on Tuesday.

CNG prices were last hiked in November 2024 and December 2024, by 2/ kg and 1/ kg respectively, to arrive at the current price of 78 per kg.

“Even after the latest price hike, MGL’s CNG will help save 47% and 12% in running cost compared to petrol and diesel, respectively,” said an MGL spokesperson.

MGL had been considering an increase in CNG prices since the government hiked the administered pricing mechanism (APM) rate for natural gas – which is crucial for supplying piped cooking gas to households and manufacturing CNG for vehicles – by 4% on April 1. In actual terms, the APM rate was hiked from $6.5 mmBtu to $6.75 per mmBtu.

“Such frequent hike in CNG prices is detrimental to the earnings of drivers,” said a taxi and auto drivers’ union leader.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
News / Cities / Mumbai / CNG price hiked by 1.5/ kg
