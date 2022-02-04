Coastal Road, GMLR projects get a funding boost in BMC budget

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) budget for 2022-2023 has a significant allocation of ₹8,973 crore for the ongoing big-ticket infrastructure projects, keeping a large chunk for Coastal Road, Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR), and has proposed construction of three new flyovers in western suburbs and central Mumbai. The BMC has also planned to demolish, reconstruct, and repair 212 bridges in the city.

According to the budget presented on Thursday, out of the total size of ₹45,949 crore, ₹22,646 crore has been set aside as capital expenditure, which means reserved for several infrastructure projects and recurring expenses. Of this, over 36% or ₹8,973 crore has been reserved for roads, traffic operations, bridges, and Coastal Road projects followed by GMLR. This is higher than the allocation of ₹6,519 crore last year for the same works. However, the civic body has not announced any new project, and the emphasis is on completing the under-construction ones.

A total of ₹3,200 crore has been earmarked for the 10-km-long Coastal Road between Princess Street Flyover and Worli. The BMC aims to complete 90% of the work by the end of 2022-23. Currently, 50% is completed. Further, the BMC has allocated ₹1,300 crore for GMLR that will be constructed in four phases. Under the road works, in 2022-23, 219 km of roads are proposed to be improved or repaired in concrete and cement roads followed by 12 km in asphalt.

Further, 21 bridges in the city will be demolished and reconstructed, and 47 bridges will undergo major repairs, while 144 bridges will see minor repairs. Some prominent bridge works include Kora Kendra Bridge, extension of bridge from Ram Mandir Road to Relief Road in Jogeshwari, reconstruction of approaches for Gokhale Bridge, and reconstruction and widening of bridge over the Mithi river in Mahim. The bridges department has been given ₹2,897 crore for this purpose.

The BMC has also proposed three new bridges: a flyover from Juhu to Versova Road at JVPD junction, a flyover at Mith Chowky junction at Link Road in Malad, and an elevated road from fisherman colony, known as Senapati Bapat Marg, to the Western Express Highway in Bandra.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Chahal, while presenting the budget, said, “It is clear from the capital expenditure share that the BMC is expending more on infrastructure projects for providing better facilities and modernised services to the citizens of Mumbai. The completion of significant projects will be hampered if sufficient funds are not available. Therefore, the necessity of raising an internal loan of ₹4,998 crore is proposed.”

The BMC also aims to create a network of 100 public charging stations for electric vehicles for which agreements have been signed. These charging stations will come up at 12 public parking lots of the total 39 lots.