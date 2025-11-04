MUMBAI: A 25-year-old coconut seller from Govandi was allegedly stabbed to death at his godown on Thursday. The accused might have attacked him with the intention to rob, which led to his death, the police said. Coconut seller stabbed to death in Govandi

According to the police, the victim, identified as Meer Qaseem Enul Nadab, a resident of Aventure Building in Shivaji Nagar, had gone to his coconut godown around 3 am after receiving a call from a truck owner to unload the coconuts. He usually carries ₹50,000– ₹80,000 cash to pay the truck drivers. At 5:30, when he didn’t return home and also didn’t pick up their calls, his family members went to the godown, looking for him.

“When they went there, they found him lying in a pool of blood and also noticed that the cash was missing. They then alerted the police and rushed him to Noor Hospital and later shifted to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar for advanced treatment, where he was declared dead,” said a police officer.

The police’s preliminary investigation has revealed that three men had attacked Qaseem with the intent to rob him. Based on his family’s complaint, the police have registered a case against the accused under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Further investigation led them to one of the accused, Sajid Qureshi. The police have identified the other two accused and are on the lookout for them.