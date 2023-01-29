Coffee shop chain employee booked for siphoning off 40L

Mumbai: A coffee shop chain has filed a police complaint after one of their employees siphoned off ₹40 lakh from the company’s account and defrauded his employer.

Subko Coffee Pvt Ltd, is in the business of Coffee and Bakery products and it has a production unit and office in Byculla. The company has seven outlets across Mumbai and all the bakery products are distributed to these outlets for sale.

Rahul Reddy, one of the directors of the company, has recently filed a complaint with the Byculla police against the employee Noman Shaikh.

Shaikh was hired by the complainant company in June 2021 for the post of outlet manager. As part of his work, he was to visit all outlets, collect money earned by the outlets after selling the products, and then deposit the money in the company’s bank account and later, submit the deposit slips to the company.

As per the FIR, on January 4 this year, the company’s accountant Divya Jain observed discrepancies in the value of products sold at the outlets and the money deposited in the company’s bank account. The difference was ₹23 lakh at the time.

When she called Shaikh and asked about it, he told her that he deposited all the money in the bank. When she asked him about the bank’s deposit receipts. he said that those were at his home.

Later, Shaikh could produce only two slips and told Jain that he had taken home ₹2.9 lakh and deposited the same at the company’s Bandra office on January 5. He told Jain that he misplaced the other slips but claimed that he had deposited the rest of the money in their bank account.

Jain visited the bank on January 6, made inquiries and also checked the CCTV footage and discovered that Shaikh was lying.

The company executives spoke to Shaikh’s parents who along with Shaikh and Shaikh uncle visited the company office and admitted Shaikh’s mistake and claimed that he had siphoned off ₹8.5 lakh in December. They apologised and promised that the money would be returned by January 11. However, they failed to return the money.

Meanwhile, Jain started scrutinising Shaikh’s work since the day he joined the company. This left her shocked as it was revealed that between July and December 2022, Shaikh had allegedly siphoned off ₹40 lakh, the complainant stated in the FIR.

Based on the complaint the police have booked Shaikh under sections 408 (criminal breach of trust by an employee) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.