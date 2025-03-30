MUMBAI: The police on Friday booked a 19-year-old college student for abetting the suicide of his girlfriend, who died on March 8. The case came to light after the parents of the deceased went through their building’s CCTV footage and messages on her phone. Suspecting their daughter was harassed, they approached the police. College student booked for abetting suicide of girlfriend in Pydhonie

The deceased, 19, used to live with her parents in Masjid Bunder and was pursuing Bachelor of Banking and Insurance (BBI) in a college in Charni Road. Her mother is a homemaker and her father, an estate agent, was friends with the accused’s father.

According to the police, on March 8, her parents left for Mafatlal Bath in Charni Road. After she returned from college, her parents called her on the phone but received no response. So, they called their neighbours to check up on her and found she tried to end her life. The victim was rushed to the Noor Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

A few days after her death, the family members of the deceased went through their building’s CCTV footage and found the accused, Soham Bengade, with another girl, a mutual friend, peeping into their house on March 8. They went through their late daughter’s phone and found several missed calls from Bengade and their mutual friend from the same day. The parents told the police that they knew Bengade, and the teenagers were good friends. However, after reading messages exchanged between their daughter and Bengade, they learnt that during a college trip to Uttarakhand in February, he allegedly assaulted her and accused her of having an affair with someone else.

During investigation, the police went through the Bengade’s phone and found several intimate pictures of the girl with him. In his messages to her, he allegedly threatened her that he will make compromising pictures of her go viral online, said an officer.

Based on a complaint from her parents, the Pydhonie Police have registered a case against Bengade under section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. No arrest has been made so far.

If you need support, reach out.

Helplines:

Aasra - 022 2754 6669

Sneha India Foundation - +91 44246 40050