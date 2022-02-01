Colleges reopen for physical classes with scarce attendance

Mumbai After nearly three weeks of shutdown, city colleges reopened for physical classes once again on Tuesday. Most colleges opened to scarce attendance, similar to October 2021, when colleges first reopened after 18 months.

“Our teachers were prepared for hybrid classes, and as expected, very few students showed up for offline classes. For now, we will continue with hybrid lectures,” said Sobhana Vasudevan, principal of R A Podar College, Matunga.

Educational institutes, that were completely shut down in March 2020, managed to reopen from October 2021, after the state government called for a phased reopening of physical classes. However, due to the rising Omicron cases, the city and state forced the state minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant to call for another shutdown in the first week of January. While schools reopened for physical classes last week, colleges started on February 1.

“We are still collecting data on the vaccination status of our students and as per our data, many students who are fully vaccinated are also refusing to attend physical classes. Unless the government doesn’t make offline lectures compulsory, we can’t force students to attend physical classes and until then, hybrid classes will continue,” said the principal of a prominent south Mumbai college.

A handful of colleges, however, managed to attract nearly 40-50% attendance for physical classes and hope to get more students in the near future.

“Most of our classes had good attendance on Tuesday, and looking at the enthusiasm amongst the first, as well as third-year students, we plan to start some indoor activities soon, along with regular lectures,” said Anju Kapoor, principal of UPG College, Vile Parle. She added that teachers are still struggling with hybrid classes, especially because many are finding it difficult to interact with students online and offline at the same time. “We hope more students are encouraged to opt for offline classes soon, so we can focus on physical lectures henceforth,” she added.