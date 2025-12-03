MUMBAI: The state government has instructed all colleges to secure NAAC accreditation as soon as possible but the tech and systemic issues are not keeping up with the mandate. Colleges want glitches in NAAC system fixed

Colleges say technical challenges with the government’s portal as well as changes in the accreditation system itself are preventing them from applying for the all-important accreditation, since June 2024.

NAAC accreditation has become a contentious issue ever since the state higher and technical education department found that more than half the colleges in Maharashtra have been operating without the mandatory National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) assessment. Of the 3,858 government-aided and unaided colleges in the state, only 1,877 institutions have the certification.

College principals argue that the new accreditation system has caused unexpected delays. A principal from a college in the western suburbs, which is due for reaccreditation, said institutions are unable to apply on the NAAC portal. “We currently have a good grade and are eligible for reaccreditation. But the portal is not allowing us to apply,” the principal said.

In June 2024, NAAC introduced a binary accreditation system, replacing the grading method. Under this system, physical visits to colleges will no longer take place. Instead, institutions must submit all the required information online. Colleges applying for accreditation for the first time will receive a simple status, saying, ‘accredited’ or ‘not accredited’, instead of a grade.

NAAC also announced a five-tier Maturity-Based Graded Levels (MBGL) accreditation framework. This system evaluates colleges on levels ranging from basic compliance to global excellence.

A senior official with the higher education department acknowledged that colleges applying for fresh accreditation are unable to submit applications because the new system still requires final approvals. “But this does not apply to colleges applying for renewal of their accreditation,” the official said.

Principals said they are prepared for the new requirements but cannot move forward. One principal said colleges aiming for MBGL accreditation, the highest standard in the new system, are stuck. “In the current system, we have to fulfil seven criteria, but with the new process we have to fulfil ten criteria. And we are unable to apply for this. We want the government to solve this issue,” the principal said.

Prof Anil Sahasrabudhe, chairperson, NAAC Executive Committee, said, “We are working on a new system where institutes will be accredited at different levels. Since the entire process will be online, we are preparing carefully to make it completely foolproof. It will take another more month before institutions can start submitting applications.”