Commercial sex worker attacked in Bhiwandi; 3 arrested

A woman working as a commercial sex worker was allegedly stabbed and injured in Bhiwandi by three persons who were demanding ‘hafta’ from her to carry out her business.

She refused to pay them after which they stabbed her. The three fled the spot but were later nabbed by Bhiwandi city police. One of the three is a minor, and all three are history sheeters.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when the accused, identified as Mujahid Shaikh, 29, Arbaj Shaikh, 24 and a minor, were roaming around the streets of Phule Nagar and were demanding monthly collections from commercial sex workers.

According to the police, a 45-year-old woman refused to give him the ₹1,500 they demanded. The accused threatened and abused her but she refused to pay. The video of the accused abusing the woman was recorded by some other women in the area. This further enraged the accused who stabbed the woman.

Senior police inspector of Bhiwandi city police station, Sharad Pawar, said, “The accused fled from the spot. The woman suffered serious injuries and was admitted to a nearby hospital. We have registered a case under IPC 307 and arrested them from their hidden spot. The two accused have several serious offences registered against them in different police stations. They were also externed from the region but returned to generate their clout among the people.”