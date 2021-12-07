Commission awaits state nod for OBC census

Mumbai: More than five months after the state constituted a 10-member team in the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC) to collect empirical data on Other Backward Class (OBC) communities in Maharashtra following a Supreme Court order in March, the commission’s proposal is still awaiting the government’s nod.

MSBCC officials said the state was yet to take a decision on the state-wide census proposed by them, and has instead proposed a change in the original terms of reference, seeking to limit the exercise to a sample survey.

“The SC has pointed to the lack of empirical data. As the Centre has refused to conduct a caste census, the state government feels we cannot go against this policy by launching our own exercise. Hence, it is working on amending the original terms of reference given to the MSCBC in June by limiting this to just a sample survey. These revised terms of reference are awaited. However, a sample has its limitations and cannot be used to credibly establish backwardness and the ward-wise population. Thus, a legal tangle is awaiting us,” an MSBCC official who did not wish to be quoted, said.

Vijay Wadettiwar, the minister heading the Vimukta Jati Nomadic Tribes, OBC and Special Backward Class welfare department, could not be contacted. The department’s principal secretary Indra Mallo said the issue was “under the active consideration of the government”. Some changes were proposed to the terms of references, she said.

The SECC would have generated data about the socio-economic backwardness of various communities and helped restore political reservations for OBCs in local self-government bodies like municipal corporations, councils, Zilla Parishads and gram panchayats. At present, the Central government collects data only for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the decadal census and has refused to enumerate other populations in the 2021 census. The Centre has expressed its inability to share empirical data from the 2011 census with the state citing flaws in it. This would have enumerated the numbers of each caste group across religious denominations.

The apex court on Monday struck down an Ordinance brought out by the state in September which granted up to 27% political reservation for OBC community candidates in local body polls, after the SC had struck down a section in the state’s law, which granted full reservation of 27% to OBCs, on grounds that it led to a breach of the 50% ceiling on reservations when taken together with existing reservations to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) candidates. On March 4, the apex court had further directed the state to conduct a “contemporaneous rigorous empirical inquiry into the nature and implications of backwardness of the concerned group” before deciding on the quantum of reservation to be granted to OBC communities.

Following this, the state constituted an MSBCC team on June 29. The commission finalized the empirical data collection norms for a socio-economic and caste census (SECC) by July-end. The census, which was to be launched almost a century after it was last undertaken in British India, was expected to cost around ₹435 crore and cover all households. The MSBCC sent a letter to the state on July 28 also stating its infrastructure and manpower needs to conduct the survey.

However, as the survey would have taken several months to complete, and a slew of local body polls are slated to be held in the coming months — district council elections in Bhandara and Gondia as well as bypolls in 4,500 gram panchayats across the state on December 21; elections in 23 municipal corporations, 27 district councils, 298 panchayat samitis, 320 nagar panchayats and nagar councils between February and December 2022 — the state passed an Ordinance to ensure political reservation, albeit in a reduced quantum, for OBC candidates.

However, on Monday, the SC ordered that local body polls in Maharashtra will be held without political reservation for OBCs and said that the collection of empirical data should have been collected first.

A former member of the MSCBC charged that one reason for the hurdles in the SECC was that the challenges it would pose to the established social and political order by showing that the numbers of backward groups was higher than expected.

A ballpark estimate of the OBC population, based on the 1931 census, indicates that the communities account for nearly around 53% of Maharashtra’s population. In Maharashtra, OBCs are divided between 350 Hindu and non-Hindu classes (19% reservations) and Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes (VJNT), which covers about 50 groups (11% quota).

In 2011, the Centre had, with the help of the Office of the Registrar General of India (ORGI) conducted the SECC which studied the socio-economic status of rural and urban households and ranked households based on predefined parameters. It covered all castes and communities, including those who fell in the OBC category. However, on September 21, the Centre refused to share the data claiming it was riddled with errors.

“As far as Maharashtra is concerned the analysis of SECC data pertaining to Maharashtra showed that out of the total population of 10.3 crores (103 million), population with “no caste” was 1.17 crore (11.7 million), whereas the total castes enumerated were as many as 428,677. Pertinently, as against more than 4.28 lakh (428,000) castes which have been enumerated in the SECC 2011, in the state of Maharashtra, the existing castes which are published in Maharashtra in SC, ST and OBC categories are only 494,” the 59-page affidavit filed by R Subrahmanyam, secretary ministry of social justice and empowerment, stated.

“Considering the aforesaid, it is apparent that the caste enumeration in SECC 2011 was fraught with mistakes and inaccuracies. A further analysis further showed that more than 99% of the castes enumerated had a population of less than 100 persons,” the affidavit added further.