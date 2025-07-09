Committee set up to study how residents are affected by Kanurmarg landfill

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Tuesday constituted a committee to look into the consequences of the Kanjurmarg dumping ground on its surrounding large human habitation. A 2012 photo of the newly opened Kanjurmarg dumping ground where 4000 tonnes of waste was dumped everyday at Kanjurmarg (Photo by Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

The division bench of justice GS Kulkarni and justice Arif Doctor was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) by Dayanand Stalin, director of NGO Vanashakti, challenging the civic body’s move to expand the Kanjurmarg dumping ground. The bench appointed the principal secretary of the environment department, to lead the committee. It also directed the committee to brief the Urban Development Department (UDD) on creating a robust mechanism to identify suitable alternative dumping sites with modern amenities outside municipal areas.

The 142-hectare Kanjurmarg plot, adjoining the Thane Flamingo Bird Sanctuary, was first identified as a potential dumping ground after the Bombay High Court ordered the closure of the Chincholi Bunder landfill site in 2001, citing health concerns raised by affected resident associations. In 2011, the Supreme Court directed using half of the Kanjurmarg plot as a dumping ground and the remaining be kept as a no-development zone. While passing this order, the Supreme Court also directed strict observation of pollution-related laws.

The chief secretary of the environment department in 2009 claimed that the entire plot was a non-CRZ plot, as opposed to the observations of an environmental impact assessment (EIA) report claiming that at least 52 hectares of the plot fell under the Coastal Regulation Zone. An expert appraisal committee passed an environmental clearance in 2009 for the use of only 65.96 hectares as a dumping ground by an environmental clearance. A case challenging this clearance is pending before the high court, said the petition. Similarly, multiple clearances were granted for the project despite blatant violations of environmental norms.

Multiple reports by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority, and the Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) cited several violations in the implementation of the dumping ground in 2011. “Despite show cause notice being issued (after 2012) by the MoEF, the PP (project proponent) continued to encroach upon the CRZ areas,” the PIL stated. It added that a Bioreactor Landfill Facility was being operated on the plot despite the MPCB only sanctioning Windrows Composting

The petition further claimed that a fourth environmental clearance was granted by the State EIA Authority in October 2018 for expanding the existing projects, in terms of land use, without enhancing the capacity for treating solid waste. The clearance was granted despite the knowledge that the expansion would amount to encroachment on the Thane Flamingo Bird Sanctuary, the petition claims.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for July 22 to ensure compliance with its directions.