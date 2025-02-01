THANE: The reconstruction of the Nilje railway flyover on Shilphata Road from February 5 to 10 is expected to cause major traffic disruptions, as vehicles will be diverted via Mankoli Flyover and Katai Naka-Badlapur Pipeline-Taloja Road. Commuters can expect severe congestion, particularly near Motagaon, Katai Naka, and Durgadi. Commuters brace for traffic chaos as Nilje railway flyover work begins from Feb 5

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation (DFCC) is undertaking the reconstruction of the Nilje railway flyover on Shilphata Road as part of the dedicated high-speed freight railway corridor project. Due to this, all light, heavy, and oversized vehicles will be rerouted from February 5, starting at 12am, until 12 am of February 10.

During the work on the project, the main road will be excavated using a poclain machine for the construction of a double railway track. Following this, 19 pre-cast concrete boxes will be fitted using large cranes.

Residents of Kalyan, Ambernath, and Badlapur will face significant traffic diversions, with alternative routes designated for smoother travel.

Thane Traffic Police deputy commissioner of police, Pankaj Shirsath, said: “For small vehicles traveling to Mumbai and Thane, motorists should use Motagaon or Dombivli Creek Bridge to reach Lodha Dham, then proceed via the Nashik–Mumbai Highway. Those heading to Navi Mumbai and Mumbai should take Katai Chowk and Pipeline Road towards Taloja MIDC, which provides a smooth bypass.” These diversions aim to ease congestion and ensure better traffic flow amid ongoing infrastructure developments.

However, the Mankoli Flyover route passes through Dombivli city, which frequently experiences congestion, especially near Motagaon railway gate. As a result, heavy traffic congestion is anticipated in areas like Katai Naka, Govindwadi, Durgadi, and Kon village.

A regular commuterson Kalyan–Shilphata Road, who already face daily traffic congestion, expressed his frustration. “I travel daily from Dombivli to Andheri in my private vehicle, spending more than three hours on my return journey. Given the inevitable congestion, I have no choice but to take leave during these five days,” said Ajay Mishra.

Deepesh Mhatre, district chief of Shiv Sena (UBT) warned, “If traffic is allowed on the Mankoli Bridge without proper planning, it will lead to serious law and order issues. We will not allow unplanned traffic movement on this route.”