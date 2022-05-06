Commuters go thirsty as water vending machines at Kalyan railway station not functional

This summer, commuters at Kalyan railway station are having a tough time as the water vending machine installed at the platforms are defunct.

The water vending machine was installed four years ago at Kalyan station. The commuters have raised concerns over the lack of chilled water that was earlier available at a nominal rate at the station. The price for one litre water bottle is ₹8.

As per the officials of Kalyan railway station, there are four such machines installed at the station and all four are not functional. These machines used to serve water to lakhs of commuters at the station, the officials claimed.

“This water vending machine was very affordable and convenient during summer as it served chilled water. At least before the summer, the railways should have repaired those,” said Kajal Hotchandani, 37, a commuter.

The Kalyan railway station, which is a junction with outstation and local trains halting, has around 5-6 lakh footfall daily.

An officer from Kalyan railway station said, “The Company that was looking after these machines was terminated. The concerned department is looking into the matter.”

