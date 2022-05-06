Commuters go thirsty as water vending machines at Kalyan railway station not functional
This summer, commuters at Kalyan railway station are having a tough time as the water vending machine installed at the platforms are defunct.
The water vending machine was installed four years ago at Kalyan station. The commuters have raised concerns over the lack of chilled water that was earlier available at a nominal rate at the station. The price for one litre water bottle is ₹8.
As per the officials of Kalyan railway station, there are four such machines installed at the station and all four are not functional. These machines used to serve water to lakhs of commuters at the station, the officials claimed.
“This water vending machine was very affordable and convenient during summer as it served chilled water. At least before the summer, the railways should have repaired those,” said Kajal Hotchandani, 37, a commuter.
The Kalyan railway station, which is a junction with outstation and local trains halting, has around 5-6 lakh footfall daily.
An officer from Kalyan railway station said, “The Company that was looking after these machines was terminated. The concerned department is looking into the matter.”
Loco pilot risks life to restart train after a passenger pulled emergency chain
A senior assistant loco pilot Sathish Kumar of the Central Railway risked his life to reset the alarm chain knob of Godan Express on May 6, which had halted on the Kalu river bridge after a passenger pulled an alarm chain in the train. In order to restart the train, resetting the coach from where the chain was pulled was necessary. On this train, the knob was present on the second last coach.
Delhi sees 1,656 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 5.39%
The national capital on Friday registered 1,656 new Covid-19 cases, an increase of nearly 300 cases than the previous day, the city health department bulletin stated. The city recorded zero deaths due to the virus while the positivity rate stood at 5.39 per cent. Delhi had reported 1,365 cases on Thursday and zero deaths with positivity rate at 6.35 per cent.
HC says no to cycling track at Powai Lake, asks BMC to restore reclaimed portions
Mumbai In a major setback for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the Bombay high court (HC) on Friday held that work on the cycling track around Powai Lake is illegal and directed the civic body to immediately remove all constructions carried out so far and restore the reclaimed portions. The petitioners had contended that constructing the 10-km cycling track would have an adverse impact on the habitat of Indian marsh crocodiles, which reside in the lake.
HC fines flat owner for not vacating house for society redevelopment
The Bombay high court has imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh on the member of a cooperative housing society for failing to vacate his flat and thus trying to held up the redevelopment of the residential building. It also directed the member to vacate the flat failing which it would be taken over by the court receiver. The building was constructed in 1962 and is now in a dilapidated condition, senior advocate Birendra Saraf said.
Jodhpur: Curfew in 10 areas of violence-hit city extended till 12am on May 8
The ongoing curfew in Rajasthan's Jodhpur was extended to 10 areas of the violence-hit city till 12am on March 8. The city has been under curfew ever since a communal violence broke out on the eve of Eid. An order was issued in this regard by the District Police Commissioner.
