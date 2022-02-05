Commuters inconvenienced due to 72-hour mega block

Thane Commuters in the eastern suburbs and parts of Mumbai Metropolitan region were inconvenienced on the first day of mega block. A 72-hour mega block began on Saturday in the Thane-Diva line; around 45% of trains are cancelled by the Central Railway. Commuters on Saturday morning faced overcrowded trains, long waiting hours and also reached their destination late.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, said, “The work on the Thane-Diva route is going as per schedule, Sunday morning the first 28 hours of the block will be completed on the fast up line. In order to minimize the repercussions on the suburban trains on both Sunday and Monday, there will be fewer cancellations of trains.” The next 44 hours from Sunday morning till the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday (midnight) will focus on completing the work on the fifth and sixth line such that from Tuesday onwards both the fifth and sixth line will be functional.

Commuters were inconvenienced on Saturday morning peak hours. “Unlike other weekdays, Saturday usually is less crowded during peak hours, however, due to the mega block, it was getting very difficult for us to board the train at Mumbra to head to CST. I was waiting for almost 45minutes at Mumbra station to be able to board the train, even when we reached the platform it was unusually crowded for a weekend,” said Rameez Shaikh, 45, who travels daily from Mumbra to CST.

Due to cancellation, there was a bigger gap between trains arriving at the station, “I managed to board the train at Thakurli after waiting for a while but after Kopar station it got very crowded and we saw people at Mumbra and beyond finding it difficult to board the train as it was overcrowded. There was chaos, arguments and many were inconvenienced due to the mega block,” said Sandeep Nair, 36, a regular commuter from Thakurli to Ghatkopar.

For 27-year-old Aditi Nigam, going to college just to submit her assignment and clear doubts became a two-hour long journey. She opted to go in the afternoon assuming it would be less crowded. “I stay near Kalwa station and my college is just walking distance from Thane station so I always prefer the local train to road travel. A 10-minute train ride took me more than two hours as I had to wait for almost half an hour at Kalwa station and another hour at Thane station due to the mega block. It was not only difficult to board the train but also a task to manage to stand inside without being pushed and pulled as it was overcrowded,” said Nigam.

Another commuter, Dhruv Doshi, 40, resident of Kopar, said, “I was aware of the block but as services were still operational, I went to Kopar station as I had to go to Kalyan. But had to cancel my plans after looking at the crowd on the platform. The trains were fully packed and it was difficult to even board, this was unusual for a Saturday evening.”

During the mega block, cut and connection work for the fifth and sixth line between Thane and Diva will be undertaken. The fifth line (Down) between Thane and Diva has already become operational. The sixth line and the last leg of the corridor expansion project will be activated after the completion of the block this weekend, leading to complete segregation of suburban and outstation train and freight traffic all the way from Kurla LTT to Kalyan.

The mega block is operational on the existing fifth and sixth line between Thane and Diva from midnight of February 5 to midnight 12 am of February 7, Monday. Central Railway has provided helpdesk at various locations between Thane to Kalyan and Panvel station for the convenience of commuters.