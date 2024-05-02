 Commuters suffer as train services hit on Mumbai's Harbour line a day after derailment | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Commuters suffer as train services hit on Mumbai's Harbour line a day after derailment

PTI | ByHT Correspondent
May 02, 2024 11:03 AM IST

Mumbai, A day after an empty local train derailed near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus here, services on the Harbour line were badly affected during the morning peak hours on Thursday due to bunching of trains. The Central Railway said it happened due to the imposition of speed restriction at 10 kmph for local trains at the crossover point close to the CSMT station - the spot where two incidents of derailment occurred in three days. "A speed restriction of 10 kmph was imposed at the crossover point where the derailment occurred just outside the CSMT. The delay of suburban services on Harbour line is as a result of it," CR's chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila said. According to the CR official, the local trains on the route were running 25 to 30 minutes behind their usual schedule due to bunching of trains. The commuters, however, there was a delay of at least 45 to 50 minutes. A commuter from Navi Mumbai said, "The train took several long halts at the stations as well as their outer sections. The situation worsened from the Wadala Road station. It took around an hour's time for the train to reach the Masjid station from there even as there are just four stations in between. Although generally I get down at CSMT, today I left the train at Masjid station and hired a cab to reach my office. But by the time I arrived at the office, I was already late by an hour." Another commuter Ramesh A said, "I caught the train from Vashi station over an hour ago, but I have just reached Cotton Green station. From Mankhurd station, the train started moving at a snail's pace and there is no announcement about why trains are running late." A railway official said the CR has replaced the crossover point after the derailment on Monday. But an empty suburban local derailed at the same spot on Wednesday afternoon while negotiating the point at 15 kmph during a trial. Hence, speed restriction of 10 kmph has been imposed at the crossover point. The railway authorities conducted a five-hour block on Wednesday night to address the problem, but the zonal railway has imposed the speed restriction as a precautionary measure. Harbour line provides suburban local connectivity to Navi Mumbai and western parts of Mumbai from South Mumbai. Daily about 10 lakh commuters travel on the corridor.

Services on the Harbour line were badly affected during the morning peak hours on Thursday. HT Photo
Services on the Harbour line were badly affected during the morning peak hours on Thursday. HT Photo

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Cities / Mumbai / Commuters suffer as train services hit on Mumbai's Harbour line a day after derailment
Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 02, 2024
