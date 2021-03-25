Complete lockdown in Nanded and Beed

The number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra continued to rise as the state recorded 31,855 cases on Wednesday, marking the highest single-day spike since the start of the outbreak last year. Ninety-five deaths were recorded in the state taking the total number of deaths to 53,684. On Wednesday, 1,40,844 citizens were tested in Maharashtra.

There are currently 2,47, 299 active cases of Covid-19 in the state. With 49,036 active cases, Pune tops the list followed by Nagpur (34,016 active cases). Mumbai (29,395 active cases) and Thane (24,567 active cases) occupy third and fourth positions respectively.

Tatyarao Lahane, director of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), attributed the higher caseload to increased testing in the state. “Unlike other states, which are testing only patients with symptoms, we are testing everyone. This is bound to increase our numbers,” said Lahane, who emphasised the need for the public to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

To curb the spread of the infection, complete lockdowns have been ordered in Nanded and Beed district from March 26 till April 4.

On Wednesday, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan described the situation in Maharashtra and Punjab to be of grave concern. The Union ministry said that of the 10 districts in India that have shown huge surges in Covid-19 cases, nine are in Maharashtra (Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Nanded, Jalgaon and Akola). The tenth is Bengaluru (urban) in Karnataka.

Dr Wiqar Shaikh, professor of medicine, Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Hospital, said it was imperative that adequate precautions be taken to prevent the further spread of Covid-19 among communities. “The history of pandemics, whether it’s measles or influenza, has shown that there are several waves before it finally stabilises down. In the meantime, the government should ban all religious and political gatherings,” said Shaikh. He applauded the state government’s decision to curtailed Shab-E-Barat and Holi celebrations this year.

While the daily caseload has been increasing since early March, Maharashtra has also witnessed a rise in the number of deaths from Covid-19 of late. In the past six days, 546 people have died due to Covid-19.

Dr Amin Kaba, former secretary of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics, said the government should work towards speeding up vaccinations. “The government needs to undertake mass vaccinations and it cannot do this only through government and private hospitals. They need to allow private clinics to carry out vaccinations,” said Kaba. He said that even though the virus would mutate, vaccination would help check the rate of transmission. It is possible to contract Covid-19 even after getting both shots of the vaccine. However, being vaccinated helps protect against severe infection and transmission by reducing the viral load.