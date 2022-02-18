Congress delegation discusses fund distribution, pending appointments with CM Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: The rumblings within the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) manifested themselves as a Congress delegation on Thursday met chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to seek redressal on a range of issues, including equitable distribution of funds to departments of its ministers and pending appointments to the state-run corporations and statutory boards.

The Congress has also sought a time-bound probe, and action on allegations made by Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya and others.

As the smallest constituent in the MVA, the Congress, its leaders admit, feels boxed in and cornered by its allies, especially the Nationalist Congress Party, which holds crucial portfolios like finance. Congress leaders complain that the departments held by their ministers often get less funds.

“We put forth our stance over shortcomings in the working of the government,” said Nana Patole, president, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. He was part of the team led by Congress Maharashtra in-charge H.K. Patil with ministers Ashok Chavan, Nitin Raut, Aslam Shaikh, Yashomati Thakur, and Satej (Bunty) Patil as other members.

“The distribution of funds is an important issue. The equitable distribution of funds and the equitable development of the state was discussed,” Patole said, adding that Thackeray had promised to look into the issue. “The chief minister has said he will take up the responsibility and bring things under control.”

Patil told HT that issues related to the “working of the government”, including the distribution of positions on state-run corporations, were discussed. “There is a need for more understanding between the three parties,” he admitted.

Despite coming to power in November 2019, the MVA has been unable to carve out and distribute positions on state-run corporations between its constituents. This can be used to accommodate disgruntled legislators, who were not incorporated in the council of ministers, and party workers.

The state energy department led by Congress minister Nitin Raut is also seeking financial aid to the state electricity distribution utility, which is in the red. Patole blamed the previous Devendra Fadnavis-led government for this and said it was necessary to raise capital for the energy department and to prevent connections of defaulting customers from being snapped.

Patole, however, denied that a possible reshuffle of Congress ministers was also discussed and added that a decision about this would be taken by the party high command. “The allegations made by Sanjay Raut must be probed on an urgent basis under the supervision of the home minister in a time-bound manner and action must be taken against the guilty,” he demanded.

When asked about the row over school and college students wearing hijab, Patole pointed to the spiralling inflation, rising unemployment, decline in the value of the rupee, and privatisation of public sector units, and said it was time to seek ‘hisab’ or accountability from the Narendra Modi-led Union government.

After its proposed protest outside the residence of Fadnavis fizzled out due to the opposition from the BJP and restrictions imposed by the Mumbai Police, the Congress will now write to Fadnavis, asking him to get Prime Minister Modi to apologise. Letters will be sent on Friday and Saturday (which is Shiv Jayanti). The Congress is upset at Modi’s statement that the Congress had incited migrants to leave Mumbai and Maharashtra and spread Covid-19 in their states.

Patole said their protest outside the residences of BJP MPs and Union ministers was under way.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sachin Sawant tweeted a video of the leader of opposition, Fadnavis, shaking hands with Malegaon blasts accused Lt Col Prasad Purohit, saying ‘Bahut Yarana Lagta Hai (seems to be a deep friendship)’. The video was shot during the wedding of BJP leader and Fadnavis confidant Prasad Lad’s daughter.