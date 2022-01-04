Congress demands property tax waiver with retrospective effect

Mumbai After the state government decided to waive off property tax on residential units up to 500 square feet in Mumbai, Congress has demanded that the decision be applied with retrospective effect, and a tax holiday be granted to flats that measure between 501 and 700 square feet.

“This is a historic decision to waive off property tax on residential units up to 500 square feet. But our demand to waive off 60 per cent property tax on flats between 501 to 700 square feet has not been fulfilled,” said Bhai Jagtap, president of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC), adding that the waiver should be implemented with retrospective effect from 2020 instead of April 2022. Jagtap urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to take this decision and added that Congress had been demanding this since January 2021.

The Shiv Sena, which controls the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is the richest civic body in Asia, had promised this in its manifesto for the 2017 polls. This will lead to the BMC foregoing revenues to the tune of around ₹462 crore every year. The decision, which will be placed before the state cabinet for ratification, will come into effect from 1 April 2022 for the 2022-23 financial year.

Jagtap demanded that the BMC administration revoke its decision to convene meetings through the virtual route, and asked for physical meetings to be resumed to ensure that elected representatives can get issues addressed more effectively. The MRCC president also sought that the vaccination for those between the 15 to 18 years age cohort is conducted in their respective educational institutions to make the drive more effective and focused.