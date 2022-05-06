Congress demands use of ballot papers for civic polls
Mumbai: Congress has demanded that the civic body elections in Mumbai and other cities in the state be conducted through ballot paper instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs).
Bhai Jagtap, president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC), wrote to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on 5 May demanding that polling for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other civic bodies in the state and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections be conducted using paper ballots.
He added that this should be done considering the doubts about the integrity and security of the EVMs. Globally, countries have shifted to using ballot papers instead of EVMs in elections, he wrote.
Jagtap also alleged a scam in the BMC’s project to set up sewage treatment plants at six locations -- Worli, Bandra, Dharavi, Versova, Ghatkopar and Bhandup.
He said that in 2020, the BMC had decided to set up these plants at an estimated cost of ₹16,412 crore, but scrapped the tender as the bids were around 30 to 60% higher. However, he charged, that in 2022, the civic body had decided on a ₹23,447 crore cost for it, which was 42% higher than the 2020 estimate.
Jagtap said that this was much higher than the cost of similar projects implemented in Delhi and Andhra Pradesh.
Jagtap warned that the Mumbai Congress would soon approach the Supreme Court (SC) against this “scam” and said that an expert committee be appointed by the apex court to finalise these rates.
Raj’s agitations not helping but harming Maha: Ajit Pawar
PUNE Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday alleged that all the agitations carried out by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray are not in the interest of Maharashtra and harm its development. “Raj Thackeray first held agitations against north Indians; he asked UP and Bihar citizens to leave Maharashtra. Later he held agitations against toll and hawkers. Now he is holding agitations against loudspeakers that are affecting Hindu temples.”
Bag maker Esbeda fined for charging ₹20 for carry bag with brand name
The court has asked them to pay a fine of ₹13,000 and to deposit ₹25,000 with the Consumer Welfare Fund of the consumer forum. The forum was hearing a consumer complaint by Wadala resident Reema Chawla, filed through her lawyer Prashant Nayak. According to Nayak, the company indulged in unfair trade practices by selling carry bags to customers with their brand name and thus advertising at the cost of the consumer.
AKTU students will soon be able to intern at IIIT Pune
Students of the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will now be able to intern at IIIT Pune. On Friday, both institutions signed MoUs on many more such issues. Under the agreement between the two institutes, AKTU students will be able to intern at IIIT Pune in the coming time. Prof Pradeep Kumar Mishra, vice-chancellor said that students will benefit from the agreement between the two institutions. Expert teachers from both institutes will guide students.
Delhi court: Ex-councillor Tahir Hussain active rioter, not just conspirator
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday charged former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain of rioting, arson and criminal conspiracy in connection to a north-east Delhi riots case, saying that “he was not only a mere conspirator but also an active rioter”. Besides Hussain, the court also framed charges against five others -- Anas, Firoz, Javed, Gulfam and Sohaib Alam -- in the matter.
Man held guilty of wife’s murder, sentenced to life
District and sessions judge Mukesh Mishra awarded life imprisonment to one Sujit Pandey, on Friday, holding him guilty of murdering his wife, Hema Pandey, in 2018. According to District government counsel, criminal, Arvind Tripathi, Hema was married to Sujit of Kheri Town under the same kotwali area in 2015. However, on June 16, 2018, Hema was found severely burnt in her in-laws house.
