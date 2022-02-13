Congress inducts leaders from other parties, but scores self-goal?

The Congress seems to have scored a self-goal in its politics of one-upmanship with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). While the Congress inducted a host of leaders from across party lines in Marathwada, and claimed that Vinodrao Borade, the municipal council chief of Selu in Parbhani district, had joined the party from the NCP, which contradicted the statement.

“The NCP’s municipal council chief for Selu joins Congress with all corporators,” said the press release issued by the Congress on Sunday about Borade’s induction. The claim was rubbished by NCP and even Congress leaders.

Nawab Malik, the minority development minister and NCP’s spokesperson, denied that Borade belonged to their party. “He was elected as an independent and has a panel of independent corporators,” said Malik, who is also the guardian minister for Parbhani district, adding that Borade had also supported the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While Borade could not be contacted despite repeated attempts, Suresh Warpudkar, former minister and Congress MLA from Pathri in Parbhani, confirmed that Borade was an independent and not an NCP man.

On Sunday, those who joined the Congress in the presence of state unit chief Nana Patole and public works department (PWD) minister Ashok Chavan included Borade, Selu council vice-president Prabhakar Surwase and 24 incumbent corporators from Parbhani district, NCP leaders and Zilla Parishad members Nanasaheb Raut and Vilas Kale, and the BJP’s Jintur taluka chief Pratap Deshmukh. Leaders from the All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) also joined the Congress.

“Leaders across various parties in the state are joining the Congress. Many leaders and office-bearers from the NCP and BJP want to join the Congress, but, we are not offering any inducements to anyone,” said Patole.

On 27 January, Congress leaders like former Malegaon MLA Shaikh Rashid, his wife Tahera, who is the Mayor of the Muslim-dominated textile town and son Shaikh Aasif, who is also a former MLA, joined the NCP with all 28 corporators. This had propelled the NCP into power in the civic body and cornered Congress.

Then, Patole had said: “This is all part of politics. We do not feel that what they have done is wrong, and when we do likewise, they must think accordingly.”