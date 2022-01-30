Congress leader Nana Patole’s statement on Gandhi sparks fresh row

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Nana Patole has sparked a row after he referred to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination as a ‘vadh’ instead of ‘hatya.’ The term ‘vadh’ refers to the slaying of evil while ‘hatya’ is assassination or murder. The party was quick to term the incident as a slip of term.

Speaking at Congress event to mark Mahatma’s death anniversary on Sunday, Patole said, “Today, the first terrorist in the country came forth in the form of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse when he killed Gandhi (Aajchya divshi Mahatma Gandhincha vadh Nathuram Godse hyanni kela).” Hindu right-wingers usually refer to Gandhi’s killing as a vadh, thus justifying his killing.

Atul Londhe, spokesperson, MPCC, said that this was a slip of the tongue and added that Patole had referred to Godse as India’s first terrorist for assassinating Mahatma Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the state legislative council Praveen Darekar sought Patole’s apology saying that he has often lost control over his words while speaking. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former minister Chandrashekhar Bavankule also said Patole was maligning the image of Congress.

Patole’s statements have often landed him in the eye of controversy. From claiming that he was under police surveillance, ruffling allies Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena by stating that the Congress would fight elections on its own, and complaining of irregularities in the allocation of a coal washing tender, which was seen as an attack on party colleague and energy minister Nitin Raut, Patole’s utterances have left the Congress red-faced.

Earlier this month, Patole, who was in Bhandara district, claimed that he could beat and abuse Modi. When the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took umbrage, Patole claimed he was referring to a local goon who was the namesake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.