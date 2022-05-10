Congress should first decide on a united front against BJP, says Pawar
Even though his attempts to bring opposition parties together to stitch a united national front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seem to have not garnered success, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said Congress should first decide on such an alliance. Admitting that differences among opposition parties prevailed, Pawar said efforts were on to resolve them.
The NCP chief’s statements come in the backdrop of Congress’s chintan shivir (brainstorming session) which will be held later this week in Rajasthan.
“The discussions over a front of all opposition parties are on, but political parties first need to make their own decisions on it internally. Congress is an important party; its chintan shivir is being held in Rajasthan. I believe they will come up with a decision in this regard [at the session],” Pawar said in Kolhapur.
Before the formation of a united front, the differences among opposition parties needed to be addressed, he said. “During the West Bengal assembly polls [held last year], Mamata Banerjee and NCP were together but Congress and Left parties were on another side of the elections against BJP. If Congress and Left parties were with us, the picture would have been altogether different. Similarly in Kerala, Congress is in the opposition while we [NCP] and Communist parties are running the state government. All these issues need to be sorted out first and that process is on.”
The NCP has been supporting the idea of a broader alliance bringing all the non-BJP parties against the Narendra Modi government. In December, Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee met Pawar in Mumbai in this regard. Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao too called on the NCP chief in February. However, Pawar has clarified that a front without Congress won’t make any sense as it is still the biggest opposition party in the country.
The NCP chief slammed the Central government over inflation, unemployment, and raking up religious issues alleging that it was trying to divert attention of the people. Pawar said the review of sedition law was a welcome step and the British era law needed to be scrapped.
About the three ruling parties — Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress — joining hands for the local body polls in Maharashtra, the former union minister said they had yet to take a decision over the alliance. “In my party [NCP] there are two views. One is all the three ruling parties should contest on their own and later come together for a post-poll alliance. Another view is we are running the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, so polls should be fought as an alliance which will benefit all three. No decision has been taken on it as of now.”
Reacting to BJP’s announcement of fielding 27% other backward class candidates in the forthcoming local body polls, in the absence of quota to them, Pawar said even they were of the same opinion.
On the opposition to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray’s Ayodhya visit, the NCP chief said it was not a national issue. “My grandnephew [Rohit Pawar] was also in Ayodhya two days ago; I saw him on TV.”
Om Prakash Rajbhar alleges attack bid on him, case lodged
The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party national president Om Prakash Rajbhar has alleged that a group of some 12 to 15 youths carrying sticks made a bid to attack him at Pahdaria village in Karimuddinpur area of his Zahurabad assembly constituency in Ghazipur district on Tuesday afternoon. When things started deteriorating, security personnel and SBSP workers took Rajbhar under their protection and took him outside the village, said SBSP general secretary Arvind Rajbhar.
Akhilesh and Shivpal come across each other, rift evident
LUCKNOW The rift between Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav was evident at a wedding here as the two leaders came face-to-face, sat side-by-side, but did not talk to each other. Shivpal Singh Yadav had contested the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh earlier this year as Samajwadi Party candidate and won the polls. Shivpal had met UP chief minister Yogi Adiyanath in March.
Only 25% in 12-15 age group in Mumbai vaccinated against Covid-19
Mumbai: Nearly two months after the Covid-19 vaccination drive was expanded to include the 12-15 age group, only one-third of the eligible population in Mumbai have taken their first dose. Mumbai has 3.9 lakh eligible 12-15 population, of which 1,00,534 (25.7%) have taken their first dose and 24,380 (6.25%) have taken both doses of the vaccine to date. The jab is administered through an intramuscular route in the gap of 28 days between the two.
Assistant manager of insurance company duped of ₹2.73 lakh in job scam
Mumbai: A 41-year-old assistant manager with a private insurance company was duped of ₹2.73 lakh by a fraudster who posed as an executive working with a leading recruitment platform promising hiThe complainant, a resident of Virar west job in a multinational bank, Sunil Kadam. The complainant also got a call from another person who claimed to be the executive of the hiring bank and took details from him about his past work profile.
HC steps in to help two orphan girls appear for NEET 2022
Mumbai: The Bombay high court last week directed the state government to issue an orphan certificate to two girls residing in a home for orphans within two weeks so that they could apply for the NEET 2022. Advocate Abhinav Chandrachud submitted that if the certificate was not issued the students would lose out on the chance to appear for NEET 2022, which will be held on July 17, 2022.
