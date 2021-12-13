Congress to contend with AIMIM in upcoming polls

Mumbai While parties like the Trinamool Congress are aggressively poaching the support bases of the Congress, the Grand Old Party will also have to contend with the presence of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen in Maharashtra.

Next month, the AIMIM will soft-launch its campaign for the Maharashtra municipal polls with a rally at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai on 11 December, which will be addressed by party chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi and touch upon issues confronting the Muslim community.

The AIMIM is attacking the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for allying with the pro-Hindutva Shiv Sena and for seeking the votes of the Muslims, yet dragging its feet on providing quotas for them. It is also demanding the revival of the waqf board and using its resources for the community’s welfare.

The Congress in Maharashtra on Sunday alleged that the AIMIM and BJP are two sides of the same coin, a day after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the party and the NCP at a rally in Mumbai for “failing” to implement a five per cent reservation for Muslims in the state. Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Naseem Khan on Sunday wondered why the Owaisi-led All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) remained “silent” on the Muslim quota issue when the BJP government was in power in Maharashtra from 2014 to 2019

Led by the firebrand Owaisi brothers from Hyderabad, Asaduddin and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, the AIMIM appeals to a section of Muslims like the youth, who are of the opinion that the “secular” parties use them as a vote bank, while the community continued to be institutionally neglected and socially, politically and educationally backwards. The AIMIM, which contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), notched up its first victory outside Hyderabad, with its Imtiaz Jaleel breaching the saffron stronghold of Aurangabad.

Congress-NCP leaders grumble that the VBA ate into the “secular” votes, causing their defeat in eight constituencies. Though the alliance fell apart later, the AIMIM won two seats in the Maharashtra assembly.

“Between 2014 and 2019, the Congress and NCP were seeking that the erstwhile BJP government must introduce quotas for the Muslims. But, why are they dragging their feet now that they are in power?” questioned Jaleel, AIMIM MP from Aurangabad, and the party’s Maharashtra chief. The Bombay High Court (HC) had stayed the Maratha quota and reservations in jobs for Muslims that was introduced by the erstwhile Congress-NCP regime in 2014 but did not stay the decision to reserve 5% seats for Muslims in education. The BJP-Shiv government later approved a bill for Maratha reservations, but did not cover Muslims.

The AIMIM is demanding a revival package for the Maharashtra State Board of Waqf (MSBW), which controls 93,000 acres of prime Muslim endowment lands across Maharashtra, but has few resources to protect it. “The board must get a one-time (revival) package. These vacant lands must be used for starting schools, commercial complexes to generate employment, and hostels for girls.” sought Jaleel, noting that most waqf lands are encumbered.

Jaleel said they had originally planned to hold the rally as part of this campaign on 27 November, but was denied permissions by the police citing Covid restrictions. He stated that the Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP and the BJP, were conducting public meetings, even without the consent of the police. The AIMIM has hence threatened to hold the meeting at the BKC grounds even if the permissions do not come through.

Jaleel said that while political motives could be attributed to this campaign being launched before the municipal elections, they were “raising genuine questions at the right time.”