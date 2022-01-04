Congress to deploy 10k Gandhidoots to counter fake news in cyberspace

Mumbai In a bid to improve its social media outreach and fact-check propaganda about its party and leaders, the Congress is appointing 10,000 social media warriors as ‘Gandhidoots.’

This will help the grand old party counter the influence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in cyberspace. The Congress is also working at creating a social media structure from the state-level down to every assembly segment to serve as a force multiplier.

“We are looking at boosting the numbers of our social media volunteers across the state. These Gandhidoots will be appointed in each assembly constituency and will be trained in the party’s ideology and the credo of Mahatma Gandhi. They will take the message to the people through Whatsapp and social media,” said Vishal Muttemwar, general secretary, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) and chairperson of the party’s social media department. “We want to build a narrative… and we need supporters on the ground for it,” he added.

At present, the Congress social media cell has a strength of around 425, including a core team of about 10. It also has a leader in charge of a district and an assembly segment. However, it is looking at a quantum leap in the numbers of its social media warriors by appointing around 40 to 50 volunteers in every state assembly constituency for focussed messaging on social media.

In February, Congress had issued an appeal calling for volunteers, and around 17,000 people had responded in this missed call-based campaign. However, the second wave of the pandemic had delayed the rollout. Now, a fresh campaign has been launched and the party will utilise the responses from both drives to create a database of respondents and reach out to them. A total of 10,000 volunteers will be appointed as ‘Gandhidoots’ after an interview process that will be completed by February. Their social media trials and history will also be checked to assess their ideological and political leanings.

Muttemwar said that these ‘Gandhidoots’ will draft and disseminate content, posts and memes and will be involved in fact-checking and debunking fake news. “They will also present the correct version of history... We will create a content bank to counter deliberate distortions of history about our party and its leaders like Pandit Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel,” he explained.

“The internet and social media have a lot of fake content against icons like Mahatma Gandhi. The idea is to ensure that the younger generation gets to know the facts through a manner that is rational and scientific,” explained a Youth Congress leader. “Apart from fact-sharing and sharing party propaganda, we will also disseminate messages over issues like unemployment, womens’ safety, law and order and the state of the farmers,” said another leader.