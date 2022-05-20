Congress to hold meetings of its extended state executive for Maharashtra and Mumbai
Mumbai: After last week’s Chintan Shivir, organised in Udaipur and an upcoming social media camp scheduled on May 28-29 in Nagpur, the Congress is set to hold meetings of its extended state executive for Maharashtra and Mumbai next week to lay down a strategy on contesting the forthcoming local body polls across the state, due later this year and to discuss other pressing issues. The grand old party will deliberate on whether it should battle the polls alone or as part of a coalition with the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), an issue on which differences of opinion have emerged among leaders, especially in cities like Mumbai.
The extended state executive for Maharashtra, which includes the 271 office-bearers of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), ministers, legislators, members of parliament (MPs), former legislators, and MPs, will be held on Monday in ‘Tilak Bhawan’ the state headquarters at Dadar. This will be followed by a similar meeting for Mumbai the next day.
HK Patil, secretary, All India Congress Committee (AICC), and Maharashtra Congress in-charge said that the meetings would discuss a gamut of issues like the implementation of the resolutions approved at the Udaipur meet. This includes granting 50% representation to those below the age of 50 and a cap of five years on holding positions in the party apparatus.
Patil said that a new state executive would be formed later this year after incorporating these changes. “We will also discuss the course of action for the forthcoming local body elections,” said Patil. While some Congress leaders want to fight with the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as part of the larger MVA, others want to go it alone to galvanise the party rank-and-file at the grassroots and fight off challengers like the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).
“The agenda for these meetings will include holding workshops for implementation of the chintan shivir declaration, formation of political affairs committees, filling up of vacant positions… committees will also be set up at the district level for the 75-km long ‘Azadi Gaurav Padayatra’ to be organised in all districts to culminate at the district headquarters on 15 August,” said Patil.
-
MLA Pappi catches contractor’s staff ‘fleecing visitors’ at parking lot
MLA (Ludhiana Central) Ashok Prashar Pappi during a surprise inspection at multi-storey parking near the MC headquarters (Zone-A office) on Friday allegedly caught the staff of contractor fleecing the visitors.
-
Delhi: Rain, dust storm bring citysolace from oppressive heat
After braving temperatures well above normal for nearly three months now, parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region received some long-awaited relief, with light rains, thunderstorm and gusty winds on Friday evening. IMD recordings showed that heatwave conditions continued in the Capital on Friday, with the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather station settling at 44.4C — five degrees above the season's normal. In the evening, however, most parts of the city saw thunderstorms.
-
Mundka fire: After long hunt, cops collect DNA samples to match with last body
A week after a fire broke out at a factory in Mundka claiming 27 lives, the last DNA sample, to match with the charred bodies, was collected on Friday. The police suspect the dead woman to be Geeta Devi (42), who lived in a modest rented room, which had no windows, in the Mubarakpur Dabas village's Parvesh Nagar area in north-west Delhi. She lived alone, her husband, Upendra Shah, having passed away in 2018.
-
Ask Punjab to release our share of water first: Haryana CM Khattar
Chandigarh: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi should “shun petty politics over water”, and instead ask its own government in Punjab to release Haryana's share of 3.5 million acre-foot of Ravi Beas waters by constructing the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal.
-
Cancer vaccine also being made in India: UP Governor
Like the anti-coronavirus vaccine, an anti-cancer vaccine is also being made in India, governor Anandiben Patel said on Friday. She also launched the vaccination campaign of 150 adolescent girls here. She said that the government is making a lot of efforts for teenage girls' health. She informed that cancer screening of 2 lakh women of Varanasi is to be done. She appealed to women not to be careless about their health.
