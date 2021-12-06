Conman posed as descendent of Shivaji Maharaj to lure women

Vijay Kumar Yadav

Mumbai Pune resident Yuvraj Bhosale, 41, who has been recently arrested by the Mumbai cyber police for duping a city-based 31-year-old woman of ₹30 lakh through a matrimonial site, used to pose as a descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to lure women, the police investigation has revealed.

Police officials said that the serial fraudster also changed his surname to Bhosale. They added that Bhosale, booked in at least 11 criminal cases, also used to brag about himself by claiming that his mother is a doctor in London and his father, a senior IPS officer.

During the investigation, the police identified 11 more of his victims and managed to convince three of them to lodge criminal cases against the purported fraudster, in order to ensure that he remains behind bars.

“The three women are from Sewree, Kalyan and Airoli area in Navi Mumbai and have collectively lost over ₹1 crore to Bhosale,” said a police officer from central region cyber police station who is part of the investigation.

“Bhosale is a smart guy. A graduate in psychology, he has a keen interest in criminology and has a law degree. He was well aware that he will come out on bail within a fortnight, even if he was arrested in a matrimonial fraud or cheating case, as most of the sections usually applied in such cases are bailable,” said the officer.

Bhosale was arrested last week from Pune by a police team led by senior inspector Sanjay Govilkar. “He would mainly target divorcee women with a financially sound background. He would also trap those women who are looking for jobs and cheat them through job recruitment portals,” said Govilkar.

Police sources said that Bhosale is suspected to have sexually assaulted some of his victims by blackmailing them. However, the police have not pressed charges of sexual assault on him as none of the victims has approached the police.

Bhosale was arrested on December 3 for hacking into a Dadar woman’s phone, and later using her private photographs to blackmail her. He not only fraudulently diverted an amount of Rs. 30 lakh from her bank account, but also snatched her SUV worth ₹21 lakh away. He is in police custody till December 8. Police are likely to register more FIRs against him.