Consider National Lok Adalat to clear pending railway claim cases: HC

Mumbai The Bombay high court (HC) recently directed the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA) to consider setting up a National Lok Adalat to clear 26,395 cases that are pending with the Railway Claims Tribunal till September 2020.

The directions were issued after the court was informed that there were cases pending since 1995 and to reduce pendency, a National Lok Adalat was held in five cities across the country in 2019, which helped them clear a large number of cases.

The single-judge bench of justice Prithviraj Chavan, which was hearing multiple appeals against orders of the Railway Claim Tribunal (RCT), was informed by advocate G J Mohan Rao, president of the Railway Claims Tribunal Bar Association, Bombay, that there were numerous appeals pending in the HC as well the RCT. Advocate Rao added that the delay in settling claims was resulting in the denial of justice in the real sense to the litigants and hence, there was a need for the bench to issue directions for holding periodical Lok Adalats.

Advocate Balasaheb Deshmukh, who practices before the RCT, placed a communication dated November 16, 2020 from the Ministry of Railways to the Principal Chief Commercial Manager, All India Railways, wherein it was stated that the pending cases were causing a huge loss to the railway exchequer.

After hearing the submissions, the bench observed, “It is of common knowledge that most of the victims/deaths in the railway accident are mainly from socially disadvantageous strata of the society. Justice in real sense will have to be imparted to such helpless and hapless litigants.”

The court further said, “It is equally important to note that due to pendency of such huge number of cases, Indian Railway is incurring huge expenditure in the form of interest due to long pendency of claim cases in various Benches of Railway Claims Tribunals. That itself is a loss to the Railway exchequer which can be avoided through expeditious disposal of claim cases by organising Lok Adalat.”

Thereafter, the bench noted in its order, “Looking to the pendency of appeals in this Court, Registrar (Judicial) is directed to place this order before the Executive Chairman Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority, Mumbai for necessary directions in that regard.”