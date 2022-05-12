Construction of 250 buildings near airport stuck due to delay in AAI height NOC

Mumbai Construction after the intermediary stage of about 250 high rise buildings in Mumbai in the vicinity of the airport is stuck for over two-three months due to the delay in obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Airport Authority of India (AAI), according to PEATA (Practising Engineers Architects and Town Planners Association) Mumbai, the body representing engineers and architects.

Height NOCs are given by AAI for buildings after an independent empanelled third party carries out a re-survey by satellites to check the elevation of the site of construction. PEATA has now written to AAI to streamline the resurvey procedure so projects are not stuck, causing financial and time losses at the cost of the project.

In its letter, PEATA said, “Due to overload of applications, the survey by these private agencies gets stuck for two-three months at a time.” The letter explains that AAI issues height NOCs to buildings in the vicinity of the airport and the applications are made online. Applicants survey all documents, such as the survey map and the location of the land. As per procedure, private agencies have been appointed to re-survey the land elevation using satellite technology.

A senior architect, part of the association, said, “AAI does not trust in the elevation records submitted by us. At the time of this re-survey, developers have already laid out the plinth level for the project, the height NOC gets stuck, and the Mumbai civic body does not give a CC [completion certificate]. Over 250 buildings across Mumbai are stuck due to this procedure.”

The architect said, “We land up waiting for the survey to be done, and eight to 10 follow-ups are required with the surveyors. Some of them block numbers of architects and developers.” PEATA has demanded that slots with date and time should be booked online so that they take place as per schedule.

When contacted, JT RadhaKrishna, from the western regional headquarters of the Airport Authority of India (AAI), to whom the letter is also addressed, said, “Will study the issue and understand it.”

