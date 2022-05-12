Construction of 250 buildings near airport stuck due to delay in AAI height NOC
Mumbai Construction after the intermediary stage of about 250 high rise buildings in Mumbai in the vicinity of the airport is stuck for over two-three months due to the delay in obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Airport Authority of India (AAI), according to PEATA (Practising Engineers Architects and Town Planners Association) Mumbai, the body representing engineers and architects.
Height NOCs are given by AAI for buildings after an independent empanelled third party carries out a re-survey by satellites to check the elevation of the site of construction. PEATA has now written to AAI to streamline the resurvey procedure so projects are not stuck, causing financial and time losses at the cost of the project.
In its letter, PEATA said, “Due to overload of applications, the survey by these private agencies gets stuck for two-three months at a time.” The letter explains that AAI issues height NOCs to buildings in the vicinity of the airport and the applications are made online. Applicants survey all documents, such as the survey map and the location of the land. As per procedure, private agencies have been appointed to re-survey the land elevation using satellite technology.
A senior architect, part of the association, said, “AAI does not trust in the elevation records submitted by us. At the time of this re-survey, developers have already laid out the plinth level for the project, the height NOC gets stuck, and the Mumbai civic body does not give a CC [completion certificate]. Over 250 buildings across Mumbai are stuck due to this procedure.”
The architect said, “We land up waiting for the survey to be done, and eight to 10 follow-ups are required with the surveyors. Some of them block numbers of architects and developers.” PEATA has demanded that slots with date and time should be booked online so that they take place as per schedule.
When contacted, JT RadhaKrishna, from the western regional headquarters of the Airport Authority of India (AAI), to whom the letter is also addressed, said, “Will study the issue and understand it.”
Owaisi reacts after national anthem made mandatory in UP madrasas
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government for making the national anthem before classes mandatory in the state's madrasas. Owaisi told news agency ANI that chief minister Yogi Adiytanath and the Bharatiya Janata Party looked at madrassas with suspicion and that's why they were making such laws. Owaisi said on August 15 and January 26, all madrasas talk about patriotism.
Decide two applications on Krishna Janmabhoomi issue in 4 months: Allahabad HC
The Allahabad high court on Thursday directed the lower court in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura to decide within four months the two applications filed on behalf of Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman and another in Krishna Janmabhoomi issue. Justice Salil Kumar Rai passed the order while disposing of a petition filed by Manish Yadav on behalf of Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman.
UP Dy CM faces power cut at temple event, explanation sought
Torch and lamps had to be used till the power supply was restored but Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak appeared more upset on knowing that the executive engineer, SDO and junior engineer weren't even aware of the power failure, officials said. Chief engineer LESA Vipin Jain has sought an explanation from executive engineer Mahfooz Alam on the issue. The programme organiser, Riddhi Gaur said the programme started after power supply was restored around 8.40 pm.
Schedule for biennial election to 11 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh announced
The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced the schedule for the biennial election to 11 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. After landslide victory in the assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to increase its strength in the Rajya Sabha. Among the 11 members of Rajya Sabha retiring on July 4, five belong to the BJP, three to the Samajwadi Party, two to Bahujan Samaj Party and one to Congress.
Bickering within MVA surfaces as Congress and NCP engage in war of words
Mumbai As the state heads for the politically significant local body elections, bickering among the ruling allies — Congress and Nationalist Congress Party has come to the fore.
