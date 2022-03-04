Container rams into houses along Mumbai Goa Highway; driver injured

The residents of a house at Khamb in Kolad along the Mumbai-Goa Highway had a narrow escape on Thursday night after an over-speeding freight container rammed into two houses.

The container caused damages to the two houses and a shop. One house belonged to Chetan Mehta (42), who resided there with his family, and the other to Pravin Bhanaat (36), who resides in Mumbai and the house was vacant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident occurred at around 8pm when the driver, Deviprasad Maurya (32), a resident of Kalamboli, lost control over the steering and rammed into these houses that were around 10m away from the highway.

“The container went at least 10 feet inside and caused major structural damage to both the houses and the shop. Initially, the driver was not identified and was shifted to Alibag Civil Hospital. From there, he was shifted to MGM Hospital in Kalamboli and is undergoing treatment,” API Subhash Jadhav from Kolad police station said.

According to police, the condition of the road was bad and the driver too was speeding, which led to the accident. He has been booked under the charges of speeding and causing damages and would be arrested once discharged from the hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}