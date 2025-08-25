Contractor blacklisted for unauthorised bus stop construction, PMPML senior official transferred

PUNE: The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has initiated action against a contractor found guilty of erecting bus stops without obtaining the mandatory permissions from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The contractor had reportedly carried out digging work without the approval of the road department and installed advertising structures without a licence from the sky signs department. Following the revelations, the PMPML has started the process of blacklisting the contractor. At the same time, the PMPML’s chief traffic manager (commercial), Dattatray Zende, has been transferred to Wagholi as deputy chief manager. Pune, India - March 23, 2023: Katraj PMPML depot (Nadeem Inamdar story) in Pune, India, on Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo by Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

The issue came to light after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) state general secretary Hemant Sambhus raised the matter and provided evidence against the contractor. Sambhus alleged that the company responsible for constructing bus stops on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis had bypassed official procedures and caused revenue losses to the PMC. Taking cognisance of the complaint, PMPML chairman and managing director Pankaj Deore ordered the contractor to be blacklisted and initiated further disciplinary steps.

Sambhus said, “It is good that PMPML has acted on our complaint. But the bigger question remains, what about the PMC officials who turned a blind eye to the contractor’s violations? They should also be held accountable. Moreover, a penalty three times the damages must be recovered from the contractor failing which, we will launch an agitation against negligent municipal officers.”

The PMPML had earlier awarded the contractor a project to construct around 500 stainless-steel bus stops across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. In return, the contractor was granted advertising rights at these bus stops as part of the BOT model. However, the company allegedly carried out unauthorised footpath digging and obtained power connections without the necessary clearances. The matter was formally raised by Sambhus with PMC commissioner Naval Kishore Ram and PMPML chairman Deore, prompting this corrective action.

A senior PMPML official, on condition of anonymity, said, “This incident has exposed serious lapses in coordination between the contractor and civic authorities. While we are taking action against the contractor, it is equally important to plug the loopholes in the system to ensure such violations do not occur again. The PMPML will be tightening its monitoring mechanism, and stricter checks will be introduced before allowing any future construction work.”