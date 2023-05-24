Kalyan: The Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC), on Tuesday, sought an explanation from a contractor who was filmed on Monday throwing silt removed a nullah back into it during cleaning work ahead of monsoon.

KDMC seeks explanation from nullah cleaning contractor

On Monday a video of the workers at Jari Mari nullah near Kalyan railway station were found manually removing the silt, using plough and throwing it back into the nullah instead of depositing it elsewhere. The video was shot by Kapil Pawar, who is with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Kalyan.

Pawar also met the officials of KDMC to raise the issue complaining about the shoddy work. He said, “Last year as well, I highlighted the same issue and for which, the same contractor was fined. This year again, the very contractor has been given the work. Why can’t the civic body just blacklist them? They do nothing in the name of cleaning nullah.

“Even if done manually, there is a way of doing it and it is not followed. I have asked the officials to take note of this and do something so that it is not repeated, and the cleaning is done effectively,” said Pawar.

Ghanshtam Navangul, incharge officer of KDMC, said, “I have asked for an explanation from the contractor on this. We will take needful action. The nullah is crucial as it is in a prime location.”

Jari Mari nullah is located in the busy station area. Cleaning of this nullah is only done manually as it is not possible use machinery due to lack of access. Every year, even if the nullah is cleaned, the silt is not cleared completely and the nullah seldom looks clean, claimed locals.

The nullah cleaning work in Kalyan Dombivli began on May 19 and is expected to be finished before monsoon.

