NAVI MUMBAI: A joint police convoy transporting around 160 allegedly illegal Bangladeshi immigrants to Pune’s Lohegaon Airport for deportation met with an accident on Wednesday inside the Bhatan Tunnel on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, which comes under Rasayani police jurisdiction. As many as 30 people, including 18 police personnel and 12 immigrants, were injured in the collision. Convoy escorting 160 deportees caught in multi-car collision in Bhatan Tunnel

The operation was coordinated by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Mumbai. The convoy had police teams from Mumbai City, Thane City, Navi Mumbai, and Mira-Bhayandar. They were transporting 22 Bangladeshi immigrants from Mira Bhayandar, 40 from Mumbai City, 75 from Navi Mumbai, and 23 from Thane City.

According to sources, a trailer had overturned inside the tunnel early in the morning. At 7.30am, a hydra crane was removing the trailer. One of the convoy vehicles accidentally rammed into the crane. Subsequently, six of the 19 police vans in the convoy were involved in a multiple-vehicle collision.

All the injured were taken to MGM Hospital in Vashi for treatment. Vijay Mane from the Mumbai protection branch, was seriously injured and his condition is critical. The immigrants, who were sitting in the back portions of the escorting police vehicles, sustained minor injuries.

“Except for the injured personnel and immigrants, the remaining convoy proceeded to Pune to complete the deportation process as scheduled,” said Anchal Dalal, superintendent of police, Raigad.

“The damaged vehicles were cleared from the site. Traffic on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway was restored to normal without further disruptions,” said Dalal. Authorities are conducting further investigations into the cause of the accident.