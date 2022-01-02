Cop attacked with chilli powder, iron rod; managed to nab gang member

Mumbai: Despite being attacked with chilli powder and iron rod, Vikrant Vedant, a constable from Kurar police station, successfully nabbed a robber, part of a notorious gang of four, with over 70 cases of thefts and robberies against them from Shivaji Nagar, Malad East on January 1 at 2am.

According to police, constable Vikrant, who had a hair’s breadth escape in the attack, was on patrolling duty when he saw four accused travelling in a rickshaw. After suspicion, he followed the vehicle and asked the men to come out for checking which led to the attack. The cops informed that the four entered Mumbai to rob liquor stores post New Year’s eve.

Constable Vikrant, who is currently admitted to a hospital narrated the harrowing details, “As soon as I came to approach them, four men including the rickshaw driver, tried escaping the spot. Sensing a foul play, I did not waste a second and caught one of them.”

After being nabbed, the accused removed red chilli powder from his pocket and threw it at Vikrant. Another one allegedly picked up an iron rod and hit him on the shoulder and right arm. An injured Vikrant fell on the road but didn’t let go of the accused’s pants.

Vikrant’s colleagues, after hearing the screaming, rushed to the spot, arrested the accused and admitted Vikrant to a nearby hospital.

Upon searching the rickshaw, the police officers found tools for cutting shutters of shops and other housebreaking tools like a chopper, iron rods, rope and knives. The cops are now on the lookout for the other accused.