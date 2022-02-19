Cop booked for disproportionate assets worth 12.65 cr

Mumbai The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked police Naik Suresh Bhimrao Bamne for allegedly misusing his position and amassing disproportionate assets (DPA) worth ₹12.65 crore - 1,512% more than his known source of income.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ACB sources said that Naik partnered with a builder and made money in real estate and slum rehabilitation projects. However, ACB is still investigating it.

Naik, posted at the Local Arms unit, has been booked by the ACB in a DPA case on Thursday. His wife Lata has also been named as accused in the case for helping him in the alleged corruption.

Lakhmi Gautam, additional commissioner of police, ACB confirmed the development.

Originally, from Sangali district, Bamane joined the force as a police constable in the year 1996. He served in key departments like the crime branch and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and presently he is posted at the local arms branch and draws a salary of Rs. 60,000.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the year 2018, one of Bamne’s neighbours, a social activist, had lodged a complaint with the ACB against the Naik after some dispute with him. ACB first conducted a discreet inquiry and then an open inquiry and found substance in the complaint.

“We have identified properties acquired by Bamne between 2000 and 2018 in the name of and his family members. On evaluation, we discovered that he has amassed assets worth ₹ 12,65,63,966, which is 1,512% more than his known sources of income,” said ACB inspector Swapnil Bedse.

An ACB officer said that Bamne has 4/5 flats in Central Mumbai’s Sion area, a three-storey bungalow in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, around 20-acre land at his hometown Sangali where he takes cash crops of Grapes and Mangoes. He also has an Innova car and a two-wheeler. ACB officials have also found a sizable amount of gold ornaments in his wife’s name.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sources said Bamne also owns a boutique and a grocery store in Sion. He claimed before ACB that he earned money from these small businesses. However, ACB officers are not willing to buy his claims and are probing further.

The officer said that ACB suspects that Bamne had partnered with a local developer and also made money from the real estate business. He is suspected to be partnered with a local builder for SRA project with a 25% partnership. However, all these claims are being verified by ACB.

Bamne has closely worked with a slain encounter specialist when he was posted in Mumbai crime branch.

ACB officials said Bamane has over two dozen bank accounts and transactions on these bank accounts were scrutinised during the inquiry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bamne and his wife have been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act for amassing disproportionate assets.