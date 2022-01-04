Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Cops above 55 years to stay away from direct public contact: DGP
mumbai news

Cops above 55 years to stay away from direct public contact: DGP

With an increase in Covid cases across Maharashtra, the DGP Sanjay Pandey has issued a circular instructing all police units to abide by the circular
The circular issued by the DGP adds that irrespective of age, cops with co-morbidities should be given office work or work at other places (Bachchan Kumar)
The circular issued by the DGP adds that irrespective of age, cops with co-morbidities should be given office work or work at other places (Bachchan Kumar)
Published on Jan 04, 2022 06:52 PM IST
Copy Link
ByManish K Pathak

Mumbai With an increase in Covid cases across Maharashtra, the Director-General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey has issued a circular instructing all police commissioners and district superintendents of police to take special measures to ensure that police personnel over the age of 55 years are not called for duty at police stations.

The circular stated that the police personnel suffering from comorbidities such as diabetes, heart ailments, high blood pressure and those who have undergone angioplasty or treatment for cancer or such other serious health issues, should not be assigned duties at the station house, so as to avoid their direct contact with the members of the public.

The circular adds that irrespective of age, policemen with co-morbidities should be given office work or work at other places, where they do not come in direct contact with the public in general, thus reducing the possibility of them contracting the deadly virus. Wherever possible they should be allowed to work from home, it added.

Pandey has also instructed police personnel to take all the precautions and ensure that they are not at the risk of getting infected and police stations, police colonies and police vehicles are frequently disinfected and policemen on duty are provided with appropriate face masks and sanitiser. The circular further stated that the police stations should also be equipped with temperature measuring instruments.

Similar concessions were given to policemen between 55 and 58 years of age and those with co-morbidities during the first and second waves in Maharashtra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out