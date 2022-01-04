Cops above 55 years to stay away from direct public contact: DGP

Mumbai With an increase in Covid cases across Maharashtra, the Director-General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey has issued a circular instructing all police commissioners and district superintendents of police to take special measures to ensure that police personnel over the age of 55 years are not called for duty at police stations.

The circular stated that the police personnel suffering from comorbidities such as diabetes, heart ailments, high blood pressure and those who have undergone angioplasty or treatment for cancer or such other serious health issues, should not be assigned duties at the station house, so as to avoid their direct contact with the members of the public.

The circular adds that irrespective of age, policemen with co-morbidities should be given office work or work at other places, where they do not come in direct contact with the public in general, thus reducing the possibility of them contracting the deadly virus. Wherever possible they should be allowed to work from home, it added.

Pandey has also instructed police personnel to take all the precautions and ensure that they are not at the risk of getting infected and police stations, police colonies and police vehicles are frequently disinfected and policemen on duty are provided with appropriate face masks and sanitiser. The circular further stated that the police stations should also be equipped with temperature measuring instruments.

Similar concessions were given to policemen between 55 and 58 years of age and those with co-morbidities during the first and second waves in Maharashtra.