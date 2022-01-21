Cops arrest three for derogatory remarks against Muslim women in Clubhouse

Mumbai Three youth from Haryana were arrested by Mumbai cyber cops after their derogatory and vulgar comments against women, especially Muslim, surfaced on some groups on Clubhouse - an audio chat application.

A case has been registered after a video of the group’s vulgar and objectionable conversations were shared on various social media platforms.

Mumbai police registered a case under sections 153(a), 295(a), 354(a), 354(d), 500 and 509 of IPC, and section 67 of Information Technology Act 2000 based on a complaint by a woman.

Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale confirmed the breakthrough in the Clubhouse case.

Police sources said that Akash Suyal, 19, who is allegedly the moderator and main speaker of the two objectionable chat rooms, has been arrested. The class 12 pass-out is from Karnal, Haryana. Another two accused have been identified as Jaishnav Kakkar, 21, a BCom student, Yash Parashar, 22, a law student. Both of them are from Faridabad.

The accused Jaishnav was using an ID ‘@jaishnav’ while the accused Yash Parashar was using IDs ‘Sherisingh ka papa’, ‘biker gang 5’ and pardhan@haryana_aala’. The two were actively promoting the chatrooms talks.

Two chat rooms were created in the Clubhouse app, where participants were making derogatory statements about women and talking about auctioning female body parts, said a crime branch official.

A senior crime branch official said on Friday that a Twitter user by the name of ‘Jaimine’ had published videos of Clubhouse app. Similarly, a video was shared from an Instagram account by the name ‘lotus watch’. These two videos of Clubhouse chatrooms went viral on January 16 and January 19, 2022. The moderator of these two groups was using an ID Kira XD which was used by the accused Akash Suyal.

Following this, an FIR was filed by an alert citizen with the cyber police station on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. The complainant woman, who is a city-based I-T professional, got to know about the Clubhouse chatrooms through a friend. There were also some women members in the chatrooms.

“The accused have masked their virtual IDs multiple times to avoid getting caught. But using technical skills and expertise we managed to unmask them, traced their locations and nabbed the culprits,” said DCP (Cyber) Dr Rashmi Karandikar.

A cyber police officer said that the Clubhouse has a good user base in India, hence, it’s also their responsibility to keep a check on any misuse of their platform. “They should maintain algorithms of their users and can prevent misuse of the platform,” the officer said.

“The complainant woman has told police that she and her friend’s images were used in other Clubhouse chatrooms on October 27, 2021, and November 27, 2021. The members of these chatrooms used extremely filthy, vulgar and derogatory languages for the women and also virtually auctioned private parts of the women,” a cyber police officer said.

Acting on the complaint, Mumbai cyber police officials through technical investigation traced the locations of the persons involved in creating the objectionable chatrooms and made arrests on Friday.

The three accused are likely to be brought to Mumbai on Saturday on a transit remand. We would produce them before a local court and seek their remand for further investigation,” said Milind Bharambe, joint commissioner of police, (crime)

Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday said that after successfully making a breakthrough in the Bulli Bai App case, Mumbai cyber police made another breakthrough and arrested youths in the Clubhouse case.

Chaturvedi told Hindustan Times that people were discussing how to rape and exploit women, especially Muslim women. She tweeted Friday morning, “Kudos @MumbaiPolice, they have got cracking on the Clubhouse chats too and some arrests have been made. Say no to hate. #Clubhouse.”

In a two-minute video of the Clubhouse interaction shared on Twitter a few days ago, people were discussing the topic ‘Muslim Gals are more beautiful than Hindu Gals’.

Some members in the video said that every Muslim girl is ultimately a Hindu and his response was met with the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chant. Another group participant said that 70 per cent of Muslims are converted, as the religion was founded much later.

The participants also said that “having sex with a Muslim girl is equal to building seven temples”, while another said it was even bigger and equal to doing as much good as “demolishing the Babri Masjid.”

Mumbai cyber police officials are analysing the online activities of the accused and would be checking if any common person was behind brainwashing the youths. So far, cops have not found any conspiracy angle in the case, but they have neither ruled out the same.

The Delhi police are also looking into the case.