Cops arrest two for parading two people naked 11 months ago

According to the cops, on January 6, 2021, a group of six men abducted a 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, assaulted them and paraded them naked at Kajupada in Malad
Two men wanted by Mumbai Police since January 2021 were arrested on Saturday for allegedly kidnapping two youngsters and then whipping them, shaving their heads and parading them naked. (HT File)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 07:08 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai Two men wanted by Mumbai Police since January 2021 were arrested on Saturday for allegedly kidnapping two youngsters and then whipping them, shaving their heads and parading them naked on suspicion of robbery.

The police officers said that the accused have been identified as Ravi Rajendra Dulgaj (28) and Ajay Bidlan (26), who were arrested from different locations in Mumbai after an 11-month search.

According to the police, on January 6, 2021, a group of six men abducted a 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, assaulted them and paraded them naked at Kajupada in Malad. The group also made a video of the parade and uploaded it on social media. After the duo were freed, they had approached the police station.

After registering a case of assault and an attempt to murder, four of the accused were arrested. The officers then began tracing the two wanted accused but could not arrest them.

In November, API Bharat Ghone tracked Dulgaj through a phone number.

“However, Dulgaj was changing his locations constantly from Wadala to Thane and other places. We then zeroed in on Dulgaj at Wadala on Saturday,” said Ghone.

After questioning Dulgaj, the police traced Bidlan at Versova and arrested him.

