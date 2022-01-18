Cops pose as pavement dwellers to nab murder accused

Mumbai A murder accused was arrested by the police after scanning more than 100 CCTV cameras and disguising themselves as footpath dwellers.

The police said that the murder took place police on January 4 when they received information that a man was lying injured on the footpath on Lakshman Jadhav Marg at Dongri. A team was rushed to the spot and took the injured to JJ Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Upon showing his photo to the shop owners and other footpath dwellers, the police identified the deceased as Avindar Virendra Singh, a daily wager and an alcoholic.

The post mortem report confirmed that the deceased died due to a head injury. Subsequently, police officers scanned recordings of nearly 100 CCTV cameras around JJ Hospital, Dongri and VP Road. In one of the footage, Singh was seen talking to a man in red pants.

The police tracked the man and learnt that Singh was discussing his fight with a man named Ramya alias Anand Nagnath (38) over alcohol a few days ago .

The police on Saturday booked Ramya for murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

“We learnt that Ramya was not seen in the area after his fight with Singh. We kept a watch on the footpath by disguising ourselves as footpath dwellers to nab Ramya,” said Shabana Shaikh, senior police inspector of Dongri police station.

On Monday the police spotted Ramya at Bohri Mohalla near JJ Marg. He purportedly confessed to the murder saying that the two had fought over alcohol and he hit Singh with a stone and fled the scene.