Cops rescue four-month-old sold to childless couple

Mumbai The VP Road police rescued a four-month-old baby, allegedly sold by her biological father to a civil engineer from Tamil Nadu for ₹4.80 lakh, and arrested a total of 11 persons, including the child’s father and the civil engineer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, Ibrahim Altaf Shaikh, the father of the girl, was in a live-in relationship with the mother. The woman delivered the child four months ago, but on December 1, due to some reason, the mother left the baby with Anwari Shaikh, owner of the house. She did not come back for three days.

Later, Ibrahim Altaf Shaikh took the baby from Anwari, claiming that he was taking her to a doctor to give her a vaccine, said a police officer.

After a month when the couple did not return, Anwari Shaikh approached the VP Road police station and narrated the story. “After recording the complainant’s statement, a police team was formed. On the basis of technical evidence Ibrahim Shaikh was nabbed in Mumbai,” said deputy commissioner of police Saurabh Tripathi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After detailed interrogation, Shaikh confessed that he had sold his baby to a childless couple from Tamil Nadu. Police inspector Vinayak Patil and his team then picked up five people including two women, added Tripathi.

Questioning of the five suspects revealed that they worked as middlemen and were connected to each other. During the course of the investigation, they picked up five more suspects and brought them to Mumbai, added another officer.

During interrogation, it was found that the childless couple were working with an IT firm and were approached by a local doctor regarding the child. The couple had agreed to pay ₹4.80 lakh for a newborn baby. The doctor is still wanted in the case while Anand Nagrajan was brought to Mumbai and arrested, added Tripathi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A DNA test will be conducted to verify whether Ibrahim Altaf Shaikh is the biological father or not. The girl has been sent to the children’s home.

The arrested have been identified as Ibrahim Altaf Shaikh (32), Mohammad Sherkhan alias Sheru Pir Mohammad Khan (39), Laxmi Deepak Murgesh (28), Saddam Abdullah Shah (26), Amjad Munna Shaikh (38), Tahira alias Reshma Gulab Nabi Shaikh (35), Kartik Rajendran (31), Chitra Kartik (23), Tamil Selvan Thangraj (36), Murti Palanisami (39) and Anand Kumar Nagrajan (44).