Cops to penalise helmetless pillion riders from June 9
Mumbai In a move to promote safety, pillion riders on two-wheelers will be penalised for not wearing helmets from June 9 onwards.
The Mumbai traffic police issued a warning on Wednesday and said that they will start penalising pillion riders after 15 days. “We observed that a substantial number of pillion riders do not wear helmets. We have given such citizens 15 days,” said Raj Tilak Roushan, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic HQ).
Usually, a helmetless rider has to pay a fine of ₹500. Sometimes, the traffic police may even forward the licence of the violator for suspension for three months. Recently, in a new move, 6,309 violators were called to the nearest traffic police chowkie to compulsorily watch educational videos which talk about the ill-effects of helmetless riding.
From June 9, the traffic police will impose a fine of ₹500 on the pillion rider and the offence will be punishable under sections 129 and 194 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.
Between March 6 and May 22, the traffic police penalised 1,86,142 two-wheeler riders for riding without helmets and sent 10,077 requests to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for suspending licence.
Roushan said that on an average, they are penalising about 1,200 two-wheelers daily. He said that now they are writing to schools and colleges to create awareness and to encourage kids to follow traffic rules.
-
Pune city to get normal water supply tomorrow due to President’s visit
The Pune Municipal Corporation which had earlier announced water cut on Thursday (May 26) has now cancelled it as the President of India will be visiting the city for a programme. The city will get a normal water supply, said officials. President Ramnath Kovind is visiting the city for the launch of the 125th-anniversary celebration of the Laxmibai Dagdusheth Halwai Datta temple which is located at Budhwar peth.
-
Jog education trust chief, three others booked by Pune police for cheating and forgery
Pune The Bund Garden police have booked Marathi actor Surekha Jog and three others including a former education officer on charges of forging signatures and preparing bogus documents in the name of Zilla Parishad education department for obtaining funds from the government department, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place between January 1, 2019 and May 24, 2022. Police inspector Sunil Khedekar is investigating the case.
-
Sacked Punjab health minister’s family alleges conspiracy, vows to fight back
A day after Punjab's health minister Dr Vijay Singla was sacked by chief minister Bhagwant Mann and arrested for corruption, the Aam Aadmi Party legislator's family alleged a conspiracy behind the charges of kickbacks for clearing tenders. Dr Vijay Singla's wife Anita Singla declined comment, too. “We will issue a statement at an opportune time,” said a non-practicising Ayurveda doctor, Anita.
-
Yediyurappa indicates bigger role for son in Karnataka BJP
Karnataka BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday indicated the possibility of a bigger role for his son and the state Vice President B Y Vijayendra in the party, a day after Vijayendra was denied a ticket to contest the MLC polls. "I'm confident that the BJP will get a clear majority under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the next elections, and come back to power," he added.
-
Postal official placed IPL bets with ₹1 crore deposited by 20 customers, caught
A postal department official in Madhya Pradesh has been arrested on charges that sub-postmaster Vishal Ahirwar spent money handed over by customers for fixed deposit accounts on gambling, police said on Wednesday. Far, police have received 20 complaints about missing deposits worth ₹1 crore. Ahirwar was arrested on May 20 and remanded in police custody till May 26. He is accused of cheating and criminal breach of trust. He kept losing money.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics