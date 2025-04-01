MUMBAI: The Khar police on Monday paid a visit to the Mahim residence of stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra to check whether he had returned to Mumbai. But the visit proved futile as the comedian has permanently relocated to Puducherry, said police. Cops visit Kamra’s Mahim residence

On March 24, after Kamra shared a song that referred to Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde as a traitor and turncoat without naming him, he was booked for defaming the leader. The Khar police served two summons to him last week, but he did not appear for questioning as he was granted interim bail by the Madras high court till April 7.

On Monday, a team from Khar police visited Kamra’s former residence in Mahim West, where his parents reportedly live.

“The visit was to check if Kamra had returned from Chennai,” said an officer.

Kamra took to social media platform X after the visit to say it was pointless.

“Going to an address where I have not lived for the last 10 years is a waste of your time and public resources.” the comedian stated.