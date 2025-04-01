Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cops visit Kamra’s Mahim residence

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 01, 2025 06:38 AM IST

Khar police visited comedian Kunal Kamra's old home to check his return, but he has relocated to Puducherry amid defamation charges.

MUMBAI: The Khar police on Monday paid a visit to the Mahim residence of stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra to check whether he had returned to Mumbai. But the visit proved futile as the comedian has permanently relocated to Puducherry, said police.

Cops visit Kamra’s Mahim residence
Cops visit Kamra’s Mahim residence

On March 24, after Kamra shared a song that referred to Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde as a traitor and turncoat without naming him, he was booked for defaming the leader. The Khar police served two summons to him last week, but he did not appear for questioning as he was granted interim bail by the Madras high court till April 7.

On Monday, a team from Khar police visited Kamra’s former residence in Mahim West, where his parents reportedly live.

“The visit was to check if Kamra had returned from Chennai,” said an officer.

Kamra took to social media platform X after the visit to say it was pointless.

“Going to an address where I have not lived for the last 10 years is a waste of your time and public resources.” the comedian stated.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Cops visit Kamra’s Mahim residence
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On