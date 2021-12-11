Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Couple, 4 others arrested in Bhiwandi for trying to sell one-week old baby girl
mumbai news

Couple, 4 others arrested in Bhiwandi for trying to sell one-week old baby girl

A Bhiwandi couple who tried to sell their newborn was arrested by Thane Crime Branch Unit 1 along with four mediators who were helping them in the crime; the couple, who had four girls, was expecting a boy the fifth time but when it was a girl, it decided to sell the one-week-old baby
An auto rickshaw driver and his wife, along with four others, were arrested in Bhiwandi for trying to sell a one-week old baby girl. (HT FILE)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 08:31 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thane

A couple who tried to sell their newborn was arrested by Thane Crime Branch Unit 1 along with four mediators who were helping them in the crime.

The couple, who had four girls, was expecting a boy the fifth time. However, when they had a girl child, they decided to sell the one-week-old baby.

The accused, Vakil Ansari, 37 is an auto rickshaw driver and stays with his wife Mumtaj, 29, and four daughters in Bhiwandi. The girl was born on December 4 and they decided to sell her for 1.50 lakh thinking it will end their financial trouble. Four mediators, Zeenat Khan, 22, Wasim Shaikh, 23, Kaynat Khan, 30, Mujamill Khan, 18, who helped the parents were also arrested.

Thane crime branch officials got a tip off and laid a trap posing as buyers. The family handed over the child when they were arrested. An official from Unit 1 said, “We took the baby safely in our custody and nabbed all six accused in the case. The child is safe in a children’s home in Dombivli.”

