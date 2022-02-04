Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Couple arrested in Thane for evading GST of Rs12.23Cr
mumbai news

Couple arrested in Thane for evading GST of Rs12.23Cr

Anti-Evasion Wing of Central Goods and Service Tax, Thane commissionerate of Mumbai Zone has arrested a couple for GST evasion to the tune of ₹12.23Cr
A husband-wife duo has been arrested in Thane for allegedly evading GST for over a year and is now remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. (HT FILE)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 05:40 PM IST
ByMegha Pol, Thane

The Anti-Evasion Wing of Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST), Thane commissionerate of Mumbai Zone has arrested a couple for GST evasion to the tune of 12.23Cr.

The commissioner claimed that this was the first arrest wherein the GST collected from clients was not deposited with the government exchequer.

The couple allegedly evaded GST for over a year and are now remanded to judicial custody of 14 days.

Rajan Chaudhary, commissioner of CGST, Thane, said, “A detailed data mining and data analysis led us to a Thane consultation firm and we started an inquiry against them. The firm provided manpower to various high-profile companies. The firm had allegedly collected GST from the clients but had not deposited this GST to the government exchequer for more than one year, violating the provisions of CGST Act 2017.”

The firm is run by the accused couple, a 50-year-old man and his 48 year old wife.

Chaudhary added, “We arrested the two on February 3 under Section 69 of the CGST Act 2017 and produced them before the First-Class Judicial Magistrate, Thane. They were sent to judicial custody. If proved guilty, the couple shall face imprisonment up to five years.”

This case is a part of Anti-Evasion drive launched by CGST, Mumbai Zone against the tax evaders and fraudsters. CGST Thane Commissionerate, during this drive, has detected tax evasion of 1,023Cr, recovered 17Cr and arrested six persons during the last five months.

Megha Pol

I am a special correspondent with Hindustan Times and also the chief of bureau for Thane. I have worked in Thane for over a decade, covering social, civic, infrastructural, political and cultural issues. ...view detail

