Courier firm employee, 3 others arrested for stealing valuables from parcel

Mumbai: An employee of a courier firm and three others have been arrested for allegedly stealing valuables from parcels. The Mumbai crime branch said that after removing valuables from the parcel, the accused packed it to avoid suspicion and empty parcels were delivered to the customers.

The police has recovered four laptops, two iPhones and other valuables worth ₹3.5 lakh from the accused.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ramzan Shaikh, Devendra Singh, Ajeet Kumar Singhi, and Tejas Ambekar.

The main accused, Shaikh, is a resident of Wadala and worked at a courier firm as a delivery boy. Singh, who lives in Goregaon, and Singhi, a resident of the Chinchpokli, work together in a private firm. Tejas resides in Nagpada and works at an electronic shop in south Mumbai.

According to the police, the courier company, which has a godown in the Wadala area, received several complaints that empty parcels were being delivered to the customers. A company employee then registered a case in Wadala police station on Friday.

Police found that Shaikh sold new laptops and iPhones to his friends, said police inspector Indrajeet More.

Once Shaikh found expensive valuables in the parcel, he removed the valuables and packed the parcel again so no one could suspect him, More said.

A police team searched for Shaikh and nabbed him from the Wadala area on Saturday.

During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and revealed the names of the other accused. Later four laptops and two Iphones were recovered from them, added More.