Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Courier firm employee, 3 others arrested for stealing valuables from parcel
mumbai news

Courier firm employee, 3 others arrested for stealing valuables from parcel

The police has recovered four laptops, two iPhones and other valuables worth ₹3.5 lakh from the accused.
According to the police, the courier company, which has a godown in the Wadala area, received several complaints that empty parcels were being delivered to the customers. (ANI)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 08:04 PM IST
ByManish K Pathak

Mumbai: An employee of a courier firm and three others have been arrested for allegedly stealing valuables from parcels. The Mumbai crime branch said that after removing valuables from the parcel, the accused packed it to avoid suspicion and empty parcels were delivered to the customers.

The police has recovered four laptops, two iPhones and other valuables worth 3.5 lakh from the accused.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ramzan Shaikh, Devendra Singh, Ajeet Kumar Singhi, and Tejas Ambekar.

The main accused, Shaikh, is a resident of Wadala and worked at a courier firm as a delivery boy. Singh, who lives in Goregaon, and Singhi, a resident of the Chinchpokli, work together in a private firm. Tejas resides in Nagpada and works at an electronic shop in south Mumbai.

According to the police, the courier company, which has a godown in the Wadala area, received several complaints that empty parcels were being delivered to the customers. A company employee then registered a case in Wadala police station on Friday.

RELATED STORIES

Police found that Shaikh sold new laptops and iPhones to his friends, said police inspector Indrajeet More.

Once Shaikh found expensive valuables in the parcel, he removed the valuables and packed the parcel again so no one could suspect him, More said.

A police team searched for Shaikh and nabbed him from the Wadala area on Saturday.

During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and revealed the names of the other accused. Later four laptops and two Iphones were recovered from them, added More. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP