Court allows CBI to record Deshmukh’s PA, PS’ statements

vinay.dalvi@htlive.com

Mumbai A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court has granted permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to record the statements of former home minister Anil Deshmukh’s personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde, who have been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case registered against Deshmukh.

The CBI had filed an application before special PMLA judge Rahul Rokade, seeking permission to record the statements of Palande and Shinde. The court had called a reply from the ED which had said through its counsel Sunil Gonsalves that it had no objection to the plea.

On Friday, the court allowed the plea and permitted CBI to visit the Arthur Road jail in Agripada where the two are lodged and record their statements.

CBI has registered a case against Anil Deshmukh and others for the offence punishable under section 120-B of the IPC and section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The ED had arrested Palande and Shinde on June 26, 2021, in the money laundering case.

CBI’s case against Deshmukh is based on a letter written by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh to the chief minister and others, alleging that Deshmukh had instructed some Mumbai police officers, including dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze, to collect an amount of ₹100 crore every month from bar owners in the city.

On Deshmukh’s instructions, Vaze also an accused in the Antilia explosives scare case, had called a meeting between orchestra bar owners and demanded money from them.

Vaze had collected ₹4.7 crore from the orchestra bar owners between December 2020 and February 2021, at Deshmukh’s behest and later handed over the extorted money to Shinde.